Johnson City, TN

These beautiful animals are in need of a forever home – Tails and Paws

By Mark Reynolds
wjhl.com
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTails and Paws highlights a few of the animals up for adoption...

www.wjhl.com

WATE

Longest animal shelter resident needs a home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Are you looking for a new addition in your family?. Meet Brownie, the longest resident at the Blount County Animal Center. He has been looking for a home for 6 years and is anxiously waiting for that day to come. Volunteers, Cathy and David Sostak,...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
natureworldnews.com

Abandoned Kittens With Cut-Off Limbs Now Found a Forever Home

During the month of December, the Department of human services of Tacoma and Pierce Region of the state; looked for donations to finance operations for two cats that were discovered wounded. Tacoma Animal Control took the kitties to the Department of human services earlier that month. Both weighed as little...
TACOMA, WA
WBRE

Local cat cafe does its part finding felines forever homes

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Any cat lover will tell you cats are the perfect pet. They are considered low maintenance and are known to provide a lot of affection in return. Lately, more and more cats are in need of loving homes. And one relatively new cat-centered business is helping achieve that goal. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Outsider.com

Three Legged Bear Spotted in Tennessee

A bear sighting in Tennessee isn’t the most unusual sighting. However, one with less than its usual four legs isn’t something you see every day. Though uncommon, according to Jody Williams at Help Asheville Bears, this isn’t the first time they’ve seen three-legged bears roaming the city. According to Williams, 36 three-legged bears have been spotted since 2019.
TENNESSEE STATE
Vicksburg Post

VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Bekki Hall transports animals to find their forever homes

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Bekki Hall, who volunteers with the Vicksburg Animal Shelter. The Vicksburg Animal Shelter houses unwanted or stray animals while helping them find their forever homes. Also at the shelter, there are some volunteers like Hall who help transport animals from one shelter to another. Hall is married to Peter Hall and is the mother of one daughter, Kalar.
VICKSBURG, MS
WTHI

Claws and Paws uses thrift store to help animals

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Claws and Paws thrift store can be a pretty busy place. Every day, folks come through the doors to find used goods and clothing. By those clothing racks is where you'll likely meet Ruth Simen. "I am 78 years old, and I work every day up...
ANIMALS
Mountain Democrat

Animal Services’ team gets ‘paws’itive results

Saving animals is all about teamwork. The staff at El Dorado County Animal Services combined with shelter volunteers and Animal Services officers have one common goal — helping animals. Over the past two years, the impact of the pandemic was felt throughout the shelter but everyone continued to work...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
UPI News

Stuck coyote rescued from between two fences in Virginia

March 31 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Virginia came to the rescue of a wild coyote found trapped between two fences on the border of two properties. The Animal Welfare League of Arlington said a pair of local residents went to investigate what their dogs were barking at and discovered a coyote was trapped in the narrow gap between the two fences.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Shawnee News-Star

Gardens of the Cross Timbers: Out of the blue

Cats! They’ve been with us for quite a long time. The domestication of the wild felines probably began with taming an African wildcat. Farmers in the Middle East had probably been encouraging the wildcats to stay around to help control the rodent populations. Cat bones were discovered near a Neolithic grave in Cyprus dating from 9300 years ago. Since no other native wildlife lived on that island at the time, it is thought the animal was brought with people who moved there. The Egyptians later elevated the feline to celebrity status about 3100 BC. The rest is history. ...
SHAWNEE, OK

