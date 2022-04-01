These beautiful animals are in need of a forever home – Tails and Paws

Cats! They’ve been with us for quite a long time. The domestication of the wild felines probably began with taming an African wildcat. Farmers in the Middle East had probably been encouraging the wildcats to stay around to help control the rodent populations. Cat bones were discovered near a Neolithic grave in Cyprus dating from 9300 years ago. Since no other native wildlife lived on that island at the time, it is thought the animal was brought with people who moved there. The Egyptians later elevated the feline to celebrity status about 3100 BC. The rest is history. ...

