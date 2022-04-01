Drive-through parade for Dallas veteran's 100th birthday set for Sunday

A Dallas World War II veteran is celebrating his 100th birthday Sunday, and you're invited to the party.

Cal McCowin was born on April 4th, 1922.

The day prior to his centennial, there will be a special drive-through parade in front of his home.

During World War II, McCowin earned The Bronze Star for Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal, The American Campaign Medal and The European-African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal.

Upon returning from the war, McCowin worked as a mechanic and plumber until his retirement from Modular Ambulance Corporation in the 1980s.

But retirement has not slowed McCowin down.

"You wouldn't think that he'd ever seen 100 years old, because he's such a spry individual and, of course, alert," said Dallas District 4 Councilwoman Carolyn King Arnold.

And McCowin remains active in his community.

"He's just one of those individuals who we would love to have in our neighborhoods," Arnold said. "He's active, and we owe him that much (to) at least come out and celebrate his work."

If you'd like to be a part of McCowin's birthday parade, all you need to do is to show up at Glendale Park, 1300 Ledbetter Dr., on Sunday afternoon.

The parade starts at 3:00 p.m., and the staging area is near the poolside on the corner of Ramona and Five Mile.

Any displays of patriotism would be greatly appreciated

"If they could at least hold out a flag, we'd love that," Arnold said.

For more information, contact Arnold's office at 214-670-0780.

