Jim Carrey Says He's 'Probably' Retiring From Acting: 'I've Done Enough'

By Curtis M. Wong
HuffPost
HuffPost
 12 hours ago

Actor and comedian Jim Carrey recently hinted that he plans to step away soon from his Hollywood career.

In an “Access Hollywood” interview that aired Thursday, Carrey said he’s strongly considering retirement. “Well, I’m retiring,” he told host Kit Hoover. “Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious. It depends, it depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road. But I’m taking a break.”

Carrey has earned praise ― and, at times, stirred controversy ― as a visual artist in recent years. He said he’d like to focus more extensively on his work in that realm moving forward, but didn’t give an exact idea of when that might happen.

“I really like my quiet life,” he said. “I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life. And I feel like ― and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists ― I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough.”

Watch Jim Carrey’s “Access Hollywood” appearance below.

HuffPost reached out to a representative for Carrey for clarification on his remarks, but did not immediately hear back.

Carrey made his screen debut in the 1981 Canadian comedy “ Rubberface ,” but his big Hollywood break came 13 years later in “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.”

He later garnered critical acclaim for more dramatic fare like 1998’s “The Truman Show” and 2004’s “ Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind ,” the latter of which co-starred Kate Winslet.

Elsewhere in his “Access Hollywood” interview, Carrey suggested he could be coaxed back to the screen by none other than Dolly Parton , who has said she’d like him to portray her musical partner, Porter Wagoner, in a forthcoming biopic about her life.

“I would always speak to Dolly,” he told Hoover. “Dolly’s just, to me, an otherworldly talent that is just bigger than you can imagine.”

For now, Carrey fans can get their fill of the actor as Dr. Ivo “Eggman” Robotnik in “ Sonic the Hedgehog 2 ,” which opens in theaters next week.

