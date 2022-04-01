Leaders call Room at the Inn extension at event center a successful endeavor

Room at the Inn provides overnight shelter space each winter season for Columbia's homeless population.

The shelter generally shuts down by the start of spring.

However, this year, it extended the offering of its services three weeks thanks to a partnership with the city of Columbia.

In years past, board President Debby Graham and other shelter leaders have found themselves wishing for at least a one-week extension, as there would be snow or continued low temperatures after the shelter ended its season, Graham said.

A three-week extension this year was made possible by utilizing city space.

After being hosted by a rotation of churches, the shelter moved to the city-owned Central Missouri Event Center at Northeast Regional Park, formerly known as Boone County Fairgrounds, on March 12 and operated there through this week, with the season coming to a close Saturday morning.

"The space is great. It has given us room to spread our guests out. They are enjoying the extra space," Graham said Wednesday. "We had some impromptu badminton games because it's such a large room and we're using a fourth of it."

Due to the park's distance from most services and bus routes, the shelter has relied on volunteer bus drivers to transport individuals to and from the shelter in the mornings and evenings over the past few weeks, Graham said.

Based on needs for the 2022-23 shelter season, the shelter could again return to the fairgrounds, she added.

The city and shelter worked together on the plan to utilize the park this month, city spokesperson Sydney Olsen wrote in an email.

"The city and (the shelter) will look at what space (it) will need next winter and determine if the park will be a viable option," Olsen wrote. "The city identified the park as an open space that would be large enough to accommodate (the shelter) for the remainder of the winter season, and reached out ... to see if they would be willing to use it."

'We are saving lives': Room at the Inn homeless shelter resumes church rotation this winter

Volunteers are the lifeblood of the overnight shelter, Graham said.

"We cannot thank our volunteers enough, even through the extended period of operation," she said. "We began as an all-volunteer organization and we still rely heavily on volunteers, even through the last couple of years of COVID-19.

"We know our volunteers will always be there for us, and this year has been no exception."