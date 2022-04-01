ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Several Queens Legislators Announce Opposition to Hochul’s Plan to Advance $600M to Buffalo Bills

Queens Post
Queens Post
 13 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dEtoX_0ewxn9L500
Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, New York (Photo: Dan Schoedel CC BY 2.0)

Several Queens legislators have signed on to a letter calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to scrap her plans to advance the Buffalo Bills $600 million to pay for a new stadium.

The letter comes just four days after the governor announced that she would include $600 million in her executive budget that would go toward the cost of a $1.4 billion new stadium. The funds, she said, would be part of a deal to keep the franchise in Buffalo for another 30 years, which the state would more than recoup in tax revenue.

But many state legislators have come out against the subsidy and were outraged that it was announced just four days before the April 1 budget deadline. The criticism is believed to be a factor in why the budget deadline was not met—along with potential changes to bail reform and the opening of casinos in New York City.

“We, the undersigned, write to oppose the Executive’s proposed public financing for a new Buffalo Bills stadium. This proposal, negotiated in secret and only announced days before the final budget is due, would represent the largest public subsidy to an NFL team in history,” the letter to Hochul read.

The letter was signed by 20 state legislators, including Assembly Members Brian Barnwell, Zohran Mamdani, Ron Kim, Jessica González-Rojas, Khaleel Anderson and State Sen. James Sanders.

“This proposal is a giveaway to Bills’ owner Terry Pegula, an individual who already has $5.8 billion in net worth,” according to the letter. “Buffalo is in need of significant economic revitalization that cannot be achieved through a billionaire giveaway.”

The legislators argue that funds would be better spent on low-income New Yorkers, noting that 2021 census data showed that nearly thirty percent of Buffalo residents live in poverty. They also said that there are 92,000 homeless people in the state.

“New Yorkers in and outside of Buffalo need real investments in this year’s budget; Terry Pegula does not need support for his ownership of an NFL team.”

Other Queens officials, such as State Sen. Jessica Ramos, whose name wasn’t on the letter, have also announced their opposition to the subsidy.

Hochul said that the deal makes fiscal sense and that it was struck after months of negotiations. The deal involves the construction of a $1.4 billion stadium, with $600 million from the state, $250 from Erie County and a combined $550 million from the NFL and Bills.

Hochul said that the construction of the stadium would create 10,000 union jobs and that the investment would be recouped by the economic activity the team generates over 30 years.

Comments / 4

Richard Weaver
13h ago

Hope those legislators had that same energy when the state paid over a billion for the new Yankees stadium a few years back

Reply
8
David Gaiser II
12h ago

So they can pay for a new Yankees and Mets stadium, but they cant help fund a new stadium for the Bills which is in major need of repair? This is ridiculous. I dont agree with the location, but the state has always helped build new stadiums when needed.

Reply(1)
3
Check out more stories from
Queens Post
Queens Post

4K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

731K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
landline.media

Parking, restroom bills pass in Washington state

Washington state lawmakers have OK’d money to keep the state’s rest areas open, preserving vital parking, and they passed a bill to ensure that truckers who work at the state’s ports have access to restrooms there. Listen to our full show. Washington state lawmakers have OK’d money...
WASHINGTON STATE
WETM

Former governor Andrew Cuomo releases another TV commercial

(WIVB) – Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo has released a new TV ad, which looks to be another campaign commercial. Local political experts told News 4 that at this point, it’s hard to tell if the former governor is. “Maybe he’s not going to run this year,...
POLITICS
CBS New York

Push back on Long Island over Gov. Hochul's plan to go all-electric by 2027

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. - Long Island lawmakers and union workers gathered in Smithtown on Friday, blasting the governor's budget plan to bring an all-electric grid to the state within five years. "This is pleading with the governor right now to take out banning of natural gas and mixed fuels," said St. Sen. Mario Mattera. Gov. Kathy Hochul is proposing getting rid of oil, propane and natural gas by the year 2027, making future construction all electric. "We already pay some of the highest electric rates in the country. That's not appropriate for economic development on Long Island," said Mitch Pally of the Long Island...
SMITHTOWN, NY
Queens Post

Can NYC Live Without Its $1.7-Billion-a-Year Developer Tax Break?

This article was originally published by The CITY on March 16. To the Citizens Budget Commission, the controversial property tax break called 421-a for developers of new rental buildings, including affordable apartments, is essential to increase the city’s too-small housing supply. “Allowing 421-a to lapse would significantly reduce rental...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Buffalo, NY
Government
Queens, NY
Government
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
New York City, NY
Government
103.9 The Breeze

Be Aware Of This Bug This Spring In New York State

Spring isn't here officially until Sunday, but everyone is enjoying the warmer temperatures around New York State this week. Spring is always a fun time for because it's the first time in months that we can get out of the house and have outdoor activities, patio dining and all kinds of other things.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Terry Pegula
Gothamist.com

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 10-point public safety plan, explained

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s last-minute plan to change some of New York’s landmark criminal-justice reforms has roiled state budget negotiations, which continue behind closed doors ahead of the fast-approaching deadline to approve the state spending plan. The Democratic governor’s 10-point plan, obtained by Gothamist and other media outlets after...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Budget#Buffalo Bills#Assembly#State
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy