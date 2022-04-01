ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

This Mead Is a Love Letter to Mississippi

By Jen Tota McGivney
The Daily South
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's brave enough to become a first-time entrepreneur. Imagine becoming a first-time entrepreneur to sell a product never before sold in the entire state. That's Jeri Carter, a former kindergarten teacher who opened Mississippi's first meadery. When she first opened Queen's Reward in Tupelo as a side project to her teaching...

www.southernliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
Aspen Daily News

Margo: Love letter to Mod: Eat local, love global

“I’ll take two of everything,” Ryan says to Mod, gesturing to the duck spring rolls that are beautifully arranged, standing upright like flowers in a vase. “I could eat at least 20 of these.”. “Well you better eat it now, because we might not be here next...
ASPEN, CO
The Daily South

Azalea Cocktail

Southerners will take just about any excuse to entertain. In the fall, we look forward to football tailgates. In the winter, we invite our friends over to cheer on our favorite basketball teams from the comfort of our homes. But in the spring, we're focused on Augusta, Georgia. While only a lucky few can attend the Masters Tournament each year, we all turn on our TVs to enjoy the traditions carried on at Augusta National Golf Club. From the $1.50 pimiento cheese sandwiches to the champions dinner menu and the iconic green jackets, there's no place quite like Magnolia Lane. Here at Southern Living, we love tuning into the tournament each year to see the immaculate azaleas lining the course. Raise a glass to these iconic Southern blooms with the Azalea Cocktail. Made with pineapple juice, fresh lemon, and a splash of grenadine, this pink beverage is a delightful sipper for any spring afternoon. While our recipe below makes one Azalea Cocktail, feel free to stir together a large batch as you host a crowd for this year's Masters Tournament.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tupelo, MS
Food & Drinks
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
Tupelo, MS
Lifestyle
City
Tupelo, MS
Local
Mississippi Food & Drinks
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Hawaii

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 966,570 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 295 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Hawaii, deaths attributable to the […]
HAWAII STATE
K945

Louisiana Prisons Will Finally Allow ‘Contact’ Visits Once Again

It might be easy to think that we've already made it through the pandemic. We're starting to see fewer and fewer masks, festivals are back, and we're not seeing the terrifying COVID infection numbers plastered on the news everyday - so it certainly seems like we are exiting the blanket forts we've been hiding under since March 11th, 2020 (the date the World Health Organization officially declared the COVID-19 issue a "pandemic"). While that's good, and I'm totally ready for all of this to be over - some places in Louisiana are moving a little slower in regards to their COVID restrictions.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Side Project#Design#Food Drink#Beverages#Queen S Reward
Eagle 106.3

The Worst Drivers In America Are From? Hint It’s Not Arkansas

Did you know that the worst drivers in America are from our area? But surprisingly it is not Arkansas. We all have experienced it, bad drivers, really bad drivers that make you almost terrified to get on the highway for fear of them driving like idiots. What state has the worst drivers? The website Car Insurance Comparison did a story recently on the ten states with the worst drivers. The good news is that Arkansas is not on the list.
ARKANSAS STATE
WTVM

500-pound bear captured and relocated in Tennessee

(CNN) - Wildlife officials in Tennessee captured and relocated a 500-pound bear. The bear was known to dig through garbage, bird feeders and pet food around the campus of Tusculum University for years. Recently, the bear has become more active and has been increasingly damaging property around the area. Officials...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Daily South

This South Carolina Dairy Cow Signals When a Storm Is Coming

You may have heard of the Waffle House Index, The Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) unofficial metric for measuring the severity of a storm. Known for its covered and smothered hash browns, the chain restaurant has also earned a reputation over the years for often staying open in the face of extreme weather—or at least reopening quickly thereafter. As former FEMA administrator Craig Fugate put it, "If you get there and the Waffle House is closed? That's really bad." Charleston, South Carolina, residents, though, have their own indicator: the Coburg Cow.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Daily South

Easter Punch

This pretty pink Easter Punch is a fun way to serve a light, refreshing, fizzy cocktail to guests. It's easy too. Just pour everything into a pitcher and you're done. You can stir together the fruity strawberry lemonade and tart grapefruit juice ahead of time, but don't add the crisp sparkling rosé until just before serving while the bubbles are still lively. The fresh fruit enhances the flavors and adds pops of color. Serve at Easter brunch, dinner, or any time in between, and you're sure to keep your crowd happy.
FOOD & DRINKS
WLNS

Do you know your state’s signature drink? Find out Michigan’s here

(Stacker) — Every U.S. state has something it’s proud of—and that’s especially true of its signature drinks. These are drinks that locals love and tourists love to seek out. You know the ones we’re talking about. Can you imagine a trip to California without a glass of Napa Valley red wine? Or breezing through Seattle […]
The Daily South

5 Things a Southerner Never Throws Away

Southerners are experts at mixing the old with the new. Whether it's a leather purse or old wooden chest, Southerners know how to see the heirloom quality of what might otherwise be considered hand-me-downs. Take a tour of any Southern home and you're likely to find family stories in every room—from Mama's cast-iron skillet in the kitchen to a plush stack of quilts in the guest bedroom. Here are five things Southerners simply never throw away. (And a few of our top tips for saving everything from cozy blankets to bacon grease!)
RECIPES
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: Mississippi

Columbus Dispatch. March 17, 2022. Editorial: House Speaker takes hypocritical view on infant health care. For some time now, Mississippi’s leaders have pushed restrictive abortion laws as proof that it wants to make Mississippi the safest place for children in the nation, a place where even children yet to be born are afforded state protection.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Daily South

Let's Settle This Age-Old Debate: Should Grits Be Savory or Sweet?

To settle the debate over salty versus sweet grits, we're looking to history—but the answer might not be so clear cut. If there's one thing we know for sure about Southerners, it's that we have a lot of opinions—especially when it comes to food. You can ask ten Southerners how to make the perfect tomato sandwich and you'll get ten different answers. Whether it comes to salting your watermelon or adding sugar to your cornbread, the Southern culinary field is ripe with debates, and everybody has an opinion.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy