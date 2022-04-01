This Mead Is a Love Letter to Mississippi

Southerners will take just about any excuse to entertain. In the fall, we look forward to football tailgates. In the winter, we invite our friends over to cheer on our favorite basketball teams from the comfort of our homes. But in the spring, we're focused on Augusta, Georgia. While only a lucky few can attend the Masters Tournament each year, we all turn on our TVs to enjoy the traditions carried on at Augusta National Golf Club. From the $1.50 pimiento cheese sandwiches to the champions dinner menu and the iconic green jackets, there's no place quite like Magnolia Lane. Here at Southern Living, we love tuning into the tournament each year to see the immaculate azaleas lining the course. Raise a glass to these iconic Southern blooms with the Azalea Cocktail. Made with pineapple juice, fresh lemon, and a splash of grenadine, this pink beverage is a delightful sipper for any spring afternoon. While our recipe below makes one Azalea Cocktail, feel free to stir together a large batch as you host a crowd for this year's Masters Tournament.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO