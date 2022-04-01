Exploring Potawatomi: 16 News Now spends the day at the zoo!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It is officially opening day at John Ball Zoo! The animals are excited to welcome guest back to the zoo and there are some new friends that they cannot wait to introduce you to, including baby Cotton-top tamarins. There is plenty more fun in their line-up for this season including a new exhibit all about conservation. Washed Ashore is a brand new lager-than-life exhibit that features beautiful sea life sculptures made entirely of marine debris collected from beaches. Plus guest can look forward to a couple new animals that will soon be calling John Ball Zoo home.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO