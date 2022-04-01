ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exploring Potawatomi: 16 News Now spends the day at the zoo!

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “Lions and tigers and bears, oh my!”. 16 News Now spent some quality time on Friday at the Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend to celebrate its opening day for the 2022 season. The Potawatomi Zoo is one of the oldest zoos in Indiana,...

CBS Chicago

Otter pups explore new habitat at Brookfield Zoo

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- A litter of four-month-old otter pups were recorded on video as they explored their habitat for the first time at Brookfield Zoo. The Asian small-clawed otter pups – Otto, Otis, Wishes, Hermione, Sachiko, and Olivia – live in a habitat in the Tropic World: Asia center of the zoo. They are still working on their swimming skills. Check them out in action. As the pups' swimming skills improve, they will spend more time on exhibit. Until then, Brookfield Zoo will show updates with the pups and their parents – Pearl and Adhi – on its social media channels.
BROOKFIELD, IL
WOOD

Opening Day at John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It is officially opening day at John Ball Zoo! The animals are excited to welcome guest back to the zoo and there are some new friends that they cannot wait to introduce you to, including baby Cotton-top tamarins. There is plenty more fun in their line-up for this season including a new exhibit all about conservation. Washed Ashore is a brand new lager-than-life exhibit that features beautiful sea life sculptures made entirely of marine debris collected from beaches. Plus guest can look forward to a couple new animals that will soon be calling John Ball Zoo home.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

The St. Louis Zoo is Kind of Like Jurassic Park Now

The dinosaurs have taken over the St. Louis Zoo. Sort of. It is true though that you can see these prehistoric giants year round now. Is the St. Louis Zoo really Jurassic Park? Nope. But, that's actually a good thing as the special event dinosaurs are now visible year-round as the park zoo announced on Facebook today.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
South Bend, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Lifestyle
South Bend, IN
FOX59

Spend spring break exploring at Indy parks!

INDIANAPOLIS — Happy spring break! Time to get outside and explore with these fun upcoming events at Indy Parks. Books and Boots: Spring Break. March 24 and April 1, 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Eagle Creek Park. Get your hiking boots ready! Elementary-age participants will listen to a story about forested wetlands the hike […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WNDU

South Bend Auto Show has largest showcase yet

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Auto Show is back, and this year it’s showcasing over 160 vehicles. From muscle cars, to monster trucks, to custom vehicles, there’s a little bit of everything being shown this year. Vehicle owners say that the South Bend Auto Show...
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Exploring the Clean & Safe Contract, Submarine Spy Couple, and It's Day Light Savings 4-EVER!

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Afternoon, Portland... and afternoon it...
PORTLAND, OR
Mercury News

Rescued giant tortoises now living the life in Oakland Zoo

Two teenage giant tortoises, rescued from neglect at a roadside zoo in Oklahoma, are making a new home for themselves at Oakland Zoo. The Aldabra tortoises, confiscated by the Wildcare Foundation and suffering from malnutrition and neglect, have been in care since April 2021. They arrived in Oakland late last week.
OAKLAND, CA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Zoo hosting 2-day hiring event

MILWAUKEE - As the busy spring and summer seasons approach, the Milwaukee County Zoo will host a special two-day Hiring Event for Walk-In Interviews and Job Offers, March 23 and 30, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Hiring Event takes place at the Zoo, in the U.S. Bank Gathering...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Lebanon-Express

Illinois Zoo animals get St. Patrick's Day treats

Animals at the Brookfield Zoo outside Chicago celebrated St. Patrick's Day with special treats prepared by zoo staff. There were plenty of shamrock-shaped and green-themed nutritious treats for the animals to enjoy. Norman, a 7-year-old Cape porcupine, and the western lowland gorillas received shamrock-shaped treats made of a complete-balanced biscuit and gelatin. The gorilla's bedding, which is wood wool, was festively dyed green in celebration of the holiday. The grey seals and bottlenose dolphins received St. Patrick's Day treats made of gelatin, ice, and green-dyed squid. And, Hudson, one of the zoo's polar bears, seemed to enjoy clawing and gnawing through a green block of ice to get at meat bones and fish that were frozen inside.
CHICAGO, IL
WNDU

New king in town - Rural King opens in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a new king in town. Rural King opens a new location in Warsaw. The new store is located at 3350 Lake City Highway and will be having grand opening sales and giveaways all week. Kmart previously occupied the space, but the building has been...
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Cash reward for SB homicide - clipped version

South Bend Venues, Parks, and Arts providing more than just a job opportunity this summer. The Summer Job Fair is an extension of SBVPA’s Youth Jobs Program, which provides the youth with community resources to become successful in the workplace. Updated: 8 hours ago. From muscle cars, to monster...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Cleverly Catheryn

All New Wildlife Explorers Basecamp at San Diego Zoo Now Open

San Diego Zoo introduced their newest and most anticipated opening in the nonprofit conservation organization’s history. Pass under a trellis covered by giant leafcutter ant sculptures and discover the wildness of Basecamp for the first time. This new world is divided into four innovative nature play areas, each designed around unique habitats.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Gary loses cut of Terre Haute casino revenue

The city of Gary will not directly benefit from the new casino at Terre Haute, even though the license for the west-central Indiana gaming facility, set to break ground in coming weeks, originally was assigned by the state to the Steel City. A new local development agreement (LDA) recently approved...
GAMBLING
WNDU

Elkhart officials discuss ways to address geese population

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart officials brainstorm ways to curb a sudden bump in the city’s Canada Geese population. On Tuesday, they met with residents to discuss the issue. “If we had rats that were doing the same things these geese are doing, people would be outraged. But some...
ELKHART, IN
CBS Denver

‘Hippo Pies’ On The Menu At Cheyenne Mountain Zoo On Pi Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Some hippos at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo are enjoying a special day on Monday. Staff at the zoo in Colorado Springs celebrated Pi Day by providing their hippo pod with “hippo pies.” The pies are filled with food the Nile hippos love: – mashed bananas – cantaloupe – herbivore grain – applesauce – watermelon – strawberries They were made by hand by the zookeepers. The day 3.14 is a celebration of the mathematical constant.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KMOV

You can now see dinosaurs at the STL Zoo

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Zoo announced the soft opening of Emerson’s “Dinoroarus”, where you can soon visit the dinosaurs. The official opening will be April 8 and will go until October. Dinoroarus will include 13 different groupings of animatronic dinosaurs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

