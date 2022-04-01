ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Female Suspect Wanted For Stealing Money From Same Victim Thrice In A Day: Police

By David Cifarelli
 13 hours ago
The suspect making the transactions at one of the reported banks Video Credit: mcpdmedia

Montgomery County Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a female suspect who repeatedly lied to steal money from the same person.

The suspect reportedly entered three separate banks in one day, identified herself as the victim's wife and then withdrew an undisclosed amount of money from the victim's account, according to police. The department is now offering up to $10,000 to anyone with information that could lead them to find the suspected female.

The first encounter happened at the SkyPoint Federal Credit Union on Crystal Rock Drive in Germantown on around 12:40 p.m. on December 13, 2021, police said. The woman approached the bank teller, told them she was the victim's wife by using a fake ID and then took an undisclosed amount of money from their account before leaving, police said.

The woman apparently did this again about 40 minutes later at the SkyPoint Federal Credit Union on Colesville Road and then again at the bank's Rockville branch another 30 minutes later, police said. She used the same information during each transaction, police said.

The suspect is described as being about 50 years old, of medium build with blonde hair. She was wearing a brown scarf, black jacket, black jeans and black boots on the day of the transactions, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 240-773-5530 or 240-773-TIPS or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

