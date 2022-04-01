ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Rey Mysterio Comments On The Undertaker Going Into WWE Hall of Fame

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRey Mysterio recently spoke with Vibe and Wrestling and commented on The Undertaker going into the WWE Hall of Fame tonight. Here is what he said:. “To finally get that moment? It’s crazy. It’s surreal...

www.pwmania.com

Financial World

CLAMOROUS SPOILER ON WRESTLEMANIA 2022! LESNAR AND REIGNS...

In recent weeks nothing has been said or seen on the WWE TV screens other than everything inherent in the feud between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, with the two top names of Friday Night Smackdown and Monday Night Raw and of the entire WWE, which have been colliding ever since The Beast's return to Summerslam, after more than a year of absence from the company's ring.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Update On Shane McMahon’s Status For WrestleMania 38

We’re only a few days away from the Show of Shows and some of the biggest names in the business will be in the Dallas area for the WrestleMania festivities this weekend. It was recently reported that Shane McMahon will be in attendance for WrestleMania, but Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that there are currently no plans for him to be part of the show.
WWE
PWMania

Charlotte Flair Defends Ronda Rousey From Fan Backlash

Charlotte Flair did an interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri and here are the highlights that were passed along:. Charlotte Flair did not grow up a pro-wrestling fan:. “I didn’t grow up a WWE fan. I didn’t grow up a wrestling fan. Everyone just assumes because my dad is who he is. I didn’t get in the business until super late. It’s more just about respect. Like when I had my match against Trish at SummerSlam, it wasn’t the inner child in me, it was more what Trish meant to the business, and she came back to want to wrestle me, so I have to live up to her expectation. So it’s never like a little kid moment. It’s more like these moments that cause pressure.
WWE
Person
Rey Mysterio
Wrestling World

Is WWE preparing another huge match for WrestleMania 38?

In the last few weeks immediately preceding the WWE Showcase of the Immortals, the McMahon-owned company goes to create the most important storylines and feuds of the year, so as to be able to fill its show of shows with dozens of matches, especially this one year, which, like the previous two editions, will have two cards with two nights to fill.
WWE
PWMania

Booker T Talks The Steiner Brothers Being Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Booker T discussed the Steiner Brothers going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast. WWE confirmed the news on Monday. They join The Undertaker, Vader, and Queen Sharmell in the class. Shad Gaspard is also getting the Warrior Award. “Rick and Scott...
WWE
PWMania

Will Toni Storm Shine In AEW?

Toni Storm arrived in All Elite Wrestling last night, but as the late, great George Carlin might say, it could just be considered a “rain event” instead. Don’t get me wrong, as I wrote when Toni left WWE amid frustrations with the lack of direction with her career, she’s an extremely talented performer that absolutely has the potential to be a big star and she would add depth to the All Elite roster if she inked a deal there. The same can be said right now, Toni is a very good competitor that can go in the ring and has a unique level of charisma.
WWE
#Wwe Hall Of Fame#Combat#Undertaker
PWMania

The Undertaker News From WWE Superstore Axxess

WWE will be revealing a statue for 2022 WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker at the Superstore Axxess later this evening at 8pm ET. As seen below, WWE tweeted a behind-the-scenes clip of Taker at the making of the statue. WWE Hall of Famers Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Kane...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Working On Two New Fiction Shows, Update On Vince McMahon Series

WWE has two new fictional TV shows about the world of pro wrestling in the works. The first is a Spanish-language comedy about an aspiring wrestler in Mexico. “Contra Las Cuerdas” is being produced for Netflix in Mexico, according to The Wall Street Journal. The second is a...
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

WWE WrestleMania 38 Predictions: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar III, Cody Rhodes, Steve Austin's Return

WrestleMania 38 has finally arrived! WWE has loaded up the top of its annual card with the biggest match it can possibly produce with its current roster as Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will clash in a Winner Take All Unification match. Over in the Women's Division Ronda Rousey has returned and is attempting to become champion once again by taking on SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair while Bianca Belair is attempting to finally get revenge on Becky Lynch for stealing her title back at SummerSlam. The show also promises to feature quite a few celebrities in matches — Logan Paul, Pat McAfee and Johnny Knoxville are all on the card — as well as a few possible surprises such as the arrival of former All Elite Wrestling star Cody Rhodes.
WWE
Combat Sports
Combat Sports
Wrestling
Wrestling
WWE
WWE
Sports
Sports
PWMania

Bray Wyatt Sends Message To Fans After Arriving In Dallas

Windham Rotunda says he misses the energy of pro wrestling and its fans. The former Bray Wyatt is currently in Dallas, Texas for his appearance at WrestleCon, which will be his first pro wrestling appearance since being released from WWE in July. Rotunda posted a message for fans and promised to answer six questions in the comments. He also teased surprises in the works.
WWE
PWMania

Thunder Rosa Credits Veteran Wrestler For Helping Her in AEW

Thunder Rosa made an appearance on Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, the AEW star credited Dustin Rhodes for helping her in AEW:. “He keeps me grounded. I’m a very emotional person, so when I don’t like something, I can’t mask it. He’s always like, ‘Thunder, you got to calm down. You know you got this.’ He’s like my pep talker. He hugs me all the time. He says, ‘You know you got this. From the moment you came to this company, I knew it.” I remember that moment. He saw me doing something and he’s like, ‘You’re something else.’ He always reminds me how bad ass I am, and I have to believe in myself every single time. We talk about that all the time, and we talk about how I have to stay focused and I have to make sure that I don’t get distracted with the background noise. I have a goal. Yes, I have achieved the highest level right now, but I know we can bring it to another high level. I’m a high achiever. I get something, I enjoy it, I’m smelling the roses right now, but I know this is going to lead into something else.”
WWE
PWMania

Backstage Latest On Shane McMahon Attending WWE WrestleMania 38 Weekend

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is reportedly bringing in Shane McMahon for WWE WrestleMania 38 weekend. While fans have been speculating about Shane possibly appearing at WrestleMania, the belief is that he will be around primarily to attend the 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com said the following:
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Reacts To Being Left Off The WrestleMania Card

WrestleMania weekend is kicking off and soon fans all around the world will be watching the Show of Shows. Fans will see quite a few former WWE Champions competing on the Grandest Stage of Them All this year, but Jinder Mahal is not on the card. Jinder Mahal recently spoke...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Report – The Undertaker, The Steiner Brothers, Vader, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. – The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Kickoff pre-show opens live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us. They are at ringside after finishing up from WrestleMania SmackDown, and the WWE crew is setting up for tonight’s ceremony. Cole and McAfee are hosting the Kickoff. They send us backstage to tonight’s hosts, Corey Graves and Kayla Braxton, and tonight’s backstage interviewers, Maria Menounos and Byron Saxton. They talk about tonight’s show and then send us to a video package on the 2022 Class.
WWE
PWMania

Bret Hart Says Barry Horowitz Should Be In The WWE Hall of Fame Instead of Goldberg

During a virtual signing with Highspots, Bret Hart talked about former WWE star Barry Horowitz and said the following:. “Personally, I think Barry Horowitz should be in the Hall of Fame where as Bill Goldberg shouldn’t be. Barry Horowitz was a really good wrestler. Never hurt anybody, ever, was always a pro in there every night. That’s a guy that should be in the Hall of Fame. Bill Goldberg hurt every body he worked with. What’s he in there for? I don’t understand it. Barry was a really good wrestler, he really was, especially for beginners and stuff. He was a guy that could go in there and get you through a match.”
WWE

