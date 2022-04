We've rounded up 30+ venues across Melbourne that are donating up to $2 per drink to support NSW and QLD flood victims. After torrential rains and floodwaters ravaged much of New South Wales and Queensland, hundreds of thousands have been forced to evacuate their homes and nearly two dozen fatalities have been recorded. The damage has been devastating, and if you're looking for a way to help from within Victoria, Australian Venue Co is throwing a massive Beers for Mates fundraiser.

DRINKS ・ 17 DAYS AGO