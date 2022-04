Happy Wednesday, everyone! We’re halfway through the work week and have sunny weather on deck (for today, at least). Let’s dive into some of our top stories. Over six months have passed since former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia was sentenced to six years for fraud and corruption, and he hasn’t seen the inside of a prison cell yet. While the public has registered disgust at the string of delays granted to Correia, there’s another point of view that maybe these extensions have some degree of merit. We spoke to one of Correia’s victims and some legal experts about what’s been going on in the case, and what they have to say might surprise you. Read here for more.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO