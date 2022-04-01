ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AJ Styles Makes Clarification In Regards To Report About His WWE Contract

By PWMania.com Staff
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was reported in February of 2022 that AJ Styles re-signed with WWE for multiple years. During an interview with InsideTheRopes.com, Styles noted that he actually didn’t sign a new contract:. “Let me make one thing clear. I didn’t sign anything, recently. I had something on my contract...

