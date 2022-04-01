ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Becky Lynch Comments On Ronda Rousey’s Work Since Returning To WWE

By PWMania.com Staff
 12 hours ago

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport's YouTube channel to promote Wrestlemania 38, Becky Lynch commented on Ronda Rousey's work since making a comeback in WWE:. "In terms of juggling it all look, if anybody who's able to go out there in front of people, and you're able to...

ComicBook

WWE's Becky Lynch Reveals Her New Look After Bianca Belair Attack

Becky Lynch has a brand new look, and it's all thanks to Bianca Belair. Lynch tried to cut Belair's hair during a previous attack, so Belair returned the favor on this week's Monday Night Raw. She brought in scissors and started cutting away at Lynch's hair after she was stunned on the mat, and Lynch was beside herself after seeing her hair on the mat. Belair told her that's what happens when you try and mess with her hair, and now Lynch has revealed her brand new look after having to get her hair fixed and styled after the attack. As for how it looks, it's actually pretty damn cool.
WWE
The Spun

Look: Becky Lynch’s New Haircut Is Going Viral Today

During this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE superstar Becky Lynch received a haircut from Bianca Belair. Lynch entered the ring with a pair of scissors with the intention of cutting off Belair’s trademark ponytail. However, she was ultimately taken down by Belair. Instead of taking the...
WWE
PWMania

Charlotte Flair Defends Ronda Rousey From Fan Backlash

Charlotte Flair did an interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri and here are the highlights that were passed along:. Charlotte Flair did not grow up a pro-wrestling fan:. “I didn’t grow up a WWE fan. I didn’t grow up a wrestling fan. Everyone just assumes because my dad is who he is. I didn’t get in the business until super late. It’s more just about respect. Like when I had my match against Trish at SummerSlam, it wasn’t the inner child in me, it was more what Trish meant to the business, and she came back to want to wrestle me, so I have to live up to her expectation. So it’s never like a little kid moment. It’s more like these moments that cause pressure.
WWE
ComicBook

Paul Heyman Hints At MJF's Possible Future With WWE

Recently, one of the biggest stars of the AEW, MJF, has had some problems with the contract that he recently signed with the wrestling organization, apparently wanting more money as a part of his deal in entering the squared circle and it seems as though WWE's Paul Heyman thinks that his path might cross with the loud-mouthed superstar down the line. With Heyman set to have a big weekend as WrestleMania is set to see two of the wrestlers he's been associated with in World Wrestling Entertainment butt heads in Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, Paul couldn't help sharing his two cents.
WWE
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Ariel Helwani
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Reflects On Why She Asked For WWE Release

WWE star Sasha Banks has documented her struggles in the aftermath of WrestleMania 35 several times in the past, including her asking for her WWE release. During that time, however, Sasha Banks was also suffering from a separated shoulder injury that occurred in January. She talked about the struggle and all that came with it in an interview with The Athletic.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Update On Shane McMahon’s Status For WrestleMania 38

We’re only a few days away from the Show of Shows and some of the biggest names in the business will be in the Dallas area for the WrestleMania festivities this weekend. It was recently reported that Shane McMahon will be in attendance for WrestleMania, but Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that there are currently no plans for him to be part of the show.
WWE
Wrestling World

Is WWE preparing another huge match for WrestleMania 38?

In the last few weeks immediately preceding the WWE Showcase of the Immortals, the McMahon-owned company goes to create the most important storylines and feuds of the year, so as to be able to fill its show of shows with dozens of matches, especially this one year, which, like the previous two editions, will have two cards with two nights to fill.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WInc Daily: AEW Has Interest In Toni Storm, Shane McMahon WWE WrestleMania Bound?

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at 5 pm EST on our YouTube and social channels!
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Seth Rollins Reveals WrestleMania 38 Storyline is Really Close to the Truth Thanks to Day 1 Chaos

One of the more intriguing mysteries leading into WrestleMania 38 is just who Seth Rollins will be facing as his opponent, a storyline that has weaved its way throughout Monday Night Raw and social media over the past several weeks. The latest development is that Rollins will have a match against an opponent that Vince McMahon will reveal at WrestleMania, and many are keeping their eyes on Cody Rhodes to be that opponent. As for the storyline, during a recent interview with Jimmy Traina of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Rollins said this storyline of navigating chaos to get a match at WrestleMania 38 is pretty close to the truth, and things really went haywire at Day 1.
WWE
PWMania

Bayley and Asuka Reportedly Brought To WrestleMania 38 Week

Bayley and Asuka are among the wrestlers who WWE brought to Dallas for WrestleMania 38 Weekend. There’s no word on if WWE has plans for Asuka or Bayley to return this weekend, or at the post-WrestleMania RAW on Monday, but PWInsider reports that they are in town. They are not booked for any WrestleMania Panels at Superstore Axxess, so it remains to be seen why they were brought in.
WWE
411mania.com

Paul Heyman Explains How AEW Can’t Match WWE’s Market Dominance or WrestleMania

– While speaking to the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast, WWE talent Paul Heyman discussed AEW. Heyman noted that he has no problem praising AEW if they do something that’s “worth being put over,” but he also explained that the company is a “long way away from” WWE’s level of “market dominance.” Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
WWE
PWMania

Bray Wyatt Sends Message To Fans After Arriving In Dallas

Windham Rotunda says he misses the energy of pro wrestling and its fans. The former Bray Wyatt is currently in Dallas, Texas for his appearance at WrestleCon, which will be his first pro wrestling appearance since being released from WWE in July. Rotunda posted a message for fans and promised to answer six questions in the comments. He also teased surprises in the works.
WWE
PWMania

Thunder Rosa Credits Veteran Wrestler For Helping Her in AEW

Thunder Rosa made an appearance on Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, the AEW star credited Dustin Rhodes for helping her in AEW:. “He keeps me grounded. I’m a very emotional person, so when I don’t like something, I can’t mask it. He’s always like, ‘Thunder, you got to calm down. You know you got this.’ He’s like my pep talker. He hugs me all the time. He says, ‘You know you got this. From the moment you came to this company, I knew it.” I remember that moment. He saw me doing something and he’s like, ‘You’re something else.’ He always reminds me how bad ass I am, and I have to believe in myself every single time. We talk about that all the time, and we talk about how I have to stay focused and I have to make sure that I don’t get distracted with the background noise. I have a goal. Yes, I have achieved the highest level right now, but I know we can bring it to another high level. I’m a high achiever. I get something, I enjoy it, I’m smelling the roses right now, but I know this is going to lead into something else.”
WWE

