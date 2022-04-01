ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Confirmed For Tonight’s WWE NXT Level Up – Start Time Delayed, More

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight’s WWE NXT Level Up episode was taped earlier this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping. NXT Level Up usually airs every Friday night at 10pm ET on Peacock and the WWE Network, but tonight’s show will have...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

WWE's Becky Lynch Reveals Her New Look After Bianca Belair Attack

Becky Lynch has a brand new look, and it's all thanks to Bianca Belair. Lynch tried to cut Belair's hair during a previous attack, so Belair returned the favor on this week's Monday Night Raw. She brought in scissors and started cutting away at Lynch's hair after she was stunned on the mat, and Lynch was beside herself after seeing her hair on the mat. Belair told her that's what happens when you try and mess with her hair, and now Lynch has revealed her brand new look after having to get her hair fixed and styled after the attack. As for how it looks, it's actually pretty damn cool.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Update On Shane McMahon’s Status For WrestleMania 38

We’re only a few days away from the Show of Shows and some of the biggest names in the business will be in the Dallas area for the WrestleMania festivities this weekend. It was recently reported that Shane McMahon will be in attendance for WrestleMania, but Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that there are currently no plans for him to be part of the show.
WWE
PWMania

Charlotte Flair Defends Ronda Rousey From Fan Backlash

Charlotte Flair did an interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri and here are the highlights that were passed along:. Charlotte Flair did not grow up a pro-wrestling fan:. “I didn’t grow up a WWE fan. I didn’t grow up a wrestling fan. Everyone just assumes because my dad is who he is. I didn’t get in the business until super late. It’s more just about respect. Like when I had my match against Trish at SummerSlam, it wasn’t the inner child in me, it was more what Trish meant to the business, and she came back to want to wrestle me, so I have to live up to her expectation. So it’s never like a little kid moment. It’s more like these moments that cause pressure.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
PWMania

Will Toni Storm Shine In AEW?

Toni Storm arrived in All Elite Wrestling last night, but as the late, great George Carlin might say, it could just be considered a “rain event” instead. Don’t get me wrong, as I wrote when Toni left WWE amid frustrations with the lack of direction with her career, she’s an extremely talented performer that absolutely has the potential to be a big star and she would add depth to the All Elite roster if she inked a deal there. The same can be said right now, Toni is a very good competitor that can go in the ring and has a unique level of charisma.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WInc Daily: AEW Has Interest In Toni Storm, Shane McMahon WWE WrestleMania Bound?

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at 5 pm EST on our YouTube and social channels!
WWE
PWMania

Becky Lynch Speaks On Ronda Rousey Not Being Her WWE WrestleMania 38 Opponent

During an interview with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post, WWE RAW women’s champion Becky Lynch commented Ronda Rousey not being her Wrestlemania 38 opponent:. “I think the idea was, let’s give it even more of a build and possibly do this in Hollywood [Wrestlemania 39] of all places. I think the idea was to give it a little bit of extra time, and hell, let frickin’ Ronda get her feet wet. We had to tell this story with Bianca, too. So was I surprised? No, not entirely, not really. I think they thought of Hollywood as maybe being the spot for where this match would go down. My talent, my skill, my ability to communicate has gotten me to the top. So I don’t care what your name is, you’re behind me right now. It was that attitude that started this whole thing and then obviously we were supposed to have that Survivor Series match and my face got busted open and we never had that one-on-one match. So maybe, we’ll have it next year. Maybe something else will happen. I’m not worried. I am the name right now.”
WWE
PWMania

Bray Wyatt Instagram Q&A: The Fiend, Seth Rollins, How His Health Is Doing, & More

Former WWE Superstar Windham Rotunda (fka Bray Wyatt) took to Instagram late last night and answered several questions from fans. As noted, Rotunda arrived in Dallas for his weekend WrestleCon appearances, his first wrestling gig since being released from WWE back in July, and commented about how he missed the energy of pro wrestling and its fans. Rotunda also told his fans he’d take six questions, but he ended up answering more than a dozen. He wrote, “I just got to Dallas. This place feels so alive, it makes me feel alive. This week in particular has always been a huge part of me. God damn I missed this energy. I missed all of you too. I’m sure some of you have questions for me. I got answers. Here it is. I’ll reply to 6 questions in the next hour. Keep in mind I hate ruining surprises. #Windham6”
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacy Catanzaro
Person
Kayden Carter
Person
James Drake
PWMania

Bayley and Asuka Reportedly Brought To WrestleMania 38 Week

Bayley and Asuka are among the wrestlers who WWE brought to Dallas for WrestleMania 38 Weekend. There’s no word on if WWE has plans for Asuka or Bayley to return this weekend, or at the post-WrestleMania RAW on Monday, but PWInsider reports that they are in town. They are not booked for any WrestleMania Panels at Superstore Axxess, so it remains to be seen why they were brought in.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#The Wwe Network#Smackdown#Nxt Level Up#Paxley#The Diamond Mine
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – April 1, 2022

– The WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Michael Cole welcomes us to WrestleMania SmackDown. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Erik, Ivar, Damian Priest,...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

William Regal At ROH Supercard Of Honor, Tony Khan Announces Zero Hour, More Mystery Clients

New Ring of Honor Tony Khan has just announced four matches for the ROH Supercard of Honor XV Zero Hour pre-show, which airs at 7pm ET via Twitter and YouTube. Khan announced the following matches for Zero Hour: Colt Cabana vs. Blake Christian, A.Q.A vs. Miranda Alize, Dalton Castle vs. Joe Hendry, plus Cheeseburger and Eli Isom vs. a new tag team being represented by Tully Blanchard.
WWE
PWMania

Bray Wyatt Sends Message To Fans After Arriving In Dallas

Windham Rotunda says he misses the energy of pro wrestling and its fans. The former Bray Wyatt is currently in Dallas, Texas for his appearance at WrestleCon, which will be his first pro wrestling appearance since being released from WWE in July. Rotunda posted a message for fans and promised to answer six questions in the comments. He also teased surprises in the works.
WWE
PWMania

Another AEW Dynamite Match For Tonight

CM Punk vs. Max Caster has been added to tonight’s AEW Dynamite lineup. Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live tonight from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia SC. Below is the updated lineup- -FTR vs. The Gunn Club. -Andrade El Idolo vs. Darby Allin. -The Bunny vs. TBA...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Thunder Rosa Credits Veteran Wrestler For Helping Her in AEW

Thunder Rosa made an appearance on Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, the AEW star credited Dustin Rhodes for helping her in AEW:. “He keeps me grounded. I’m a very emotional person, so when I don’t like something, I can’t mask it. He’s always like, ‘Thunder, you got to calm down. You know you got this.’ He’s like my pep talker. He hugs me all the time. He says, ‘You know you got this. From the moment you came to this company, I knew it.” I remember that moment. He saw me doing something and he’s like, ‘You’re something else.’ He always reminds me how bad ass I am, and I have to believe in myself every single time. We talk about that all the time, and we talk about how I have to stay focused and I have to make sure that I don’t get distracted with the background noise. I have a goal. Yes, I have achieved the highest level right now, but I know we can bring it to another high level. I’m a high achiever. I get something, I enjoy it, I’m smelling the roses right now, but I know this is going to lead into something else.”
WWE
Fox11online.com

WWE Monday Night RAW coming to Resch Center

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The Resch Center will be getting RAW in June. WWE's Monday Night RAW will be making a stop in Northeast Wisconsin June 6. Matches include tag-team champions RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits and women's champion Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair vs Rhea Ripley. Tickets go on sale...
WWE
PWMania

Photos/Video: Triple H In Texas For WrestleMania Week, News From WWE Tryout

WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque is in Dallas for the WrestleMania 38 Week festivities. These are the most appearances Triple H has made since suffering his cardiac event last fall. You can click here for his recent comments on his health and in-ring retirement announcement.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy