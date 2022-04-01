ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

April 1 snowpack lowest in 15 years for the Tetons

By Buckrail Meteorologist Alan Smith
buckrail.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Wyo. — The winter of 2021-2022 has been disappointing for snowfall in the Tetons. In terms of April 1 snowpack (the amount of snow on the ground), this year is the lowest for the Teton Range since 2006-2007. April 1 is the standard date used across the...

buckrail.com

Comments / 0

