Saginaw, MI

Arizona Woman Sentenced for Driving 10lbs of Meth from Mexico to Saginaw

By Ric Antonio
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Arizona woman has been sentenced to 6 years in prison after she was caught driving 10.1lbs of meth from Mexico to Saginaw. 37-year-old Alexandra Gracia appeared in U.S. district court in Bay City after...

Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Ledger-Enquirer

Man vanished months ago when ATV ran out of gas, Arizona cops say. Now remains found

A man vanished after he ran out of gas on an ATV ride, police said. Now his remains have been found in the Arizona desert. Felipe Calderon Zamora, a 39-year-old from Bullhead City, Arizona, was reported missing July 13 after he never returned from an ATV ride through the desert, the city police department said. Family members said he ran out of gas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KCAU 9 News

Sioux City man sentenced for bringing meth to Midwest

According to the release, law enforcement was able to set up controlled drug deals with Dickey in Sioux City around March and April 2021. Police seized more than one pound of meth, a liquid used to convert into meth, and $40,000 from Dickey. They alleged Dickey admitted to wiring money from drug sales to sources in Texas and Mexico.
SIOUX CITY, IA
FOX59

Indy man gets federal sentence for trafficking meth

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man is sentenced to federal prison for his role in a meth trafficking operation. According to the Southern District of Indiana branch of United States Attorney’s Office, Carl Lee, 45, got a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments. Lee was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Independent

US orders Americans not to travel to Mexico district after violent reaction to arrest of suspected cartel boss

The US State Department has issued a travel advisory for the state of Tamaulipas in Mexico following an outbreak of violence near the US consulate in Nuevo Laredo. The consulate was forced to close for a short time on Monday after a gunfight broke out over the arrest of alleged Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel leader Juan Gerardo Trevino. Mr Trevino, also known as "El Huevo”, is facing extradition to the US, according to Reuters. He is charged with drug trafficking, money laundering, and state-level charges for murder, terrorism, extortion and criminal association. According to Ricardo Meija, Mexico's assistant...
IMMIGRATION
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

5 years in prison for Harvard woman who was found with over $30,000 in drugs, gun

A 20-year-old woman found with almost $31,000 worth of drugs and a handgun in McHenry County has been sentenced to five years in prison. Roxanna Jimenez, 20, of the 600 block of Driftwood Lane in Harvard, was charged with possession of cannabis between 500-2,000 grams with intent to deliver, possession of cannabis between 500-2,000 grams, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID, illegal possession of ammunition, two counts of possession of 15-100 grams of LSD, possession of cannabis between 2,000-5,000 grams with intent to deliver and possession of cannabis between 500-2,000 grams.
HARVARD, IL
San Bernardino County Sun

Mexico deports border hit-man gang leader to US

MEXICO CITY — Mexico deported the alleged leader of a bloodthirsty gang of border hit men Tuesday, one day after his arrest caused retaliatory shooting and burnings that closed U.S. border crossings and a U.S. consulate. Ricardo Mejia, Mexico’s assistant secretary of public safety, said suspected drug gang leader...
LAREDO, TX
ABC 15 News

Body of kidnapped US teen recovered in Mexico

A San Diego mother says the body of her teenage son has been recovered in Tijuana, Mexico nearly two years after he was kidnapped. In May of 2020, photos show 19-year-old Miguel Rendon after he crossed into Tijuana to see his mother, who was living there at the time. More than two weeks later, his mother, Emma Medrano Gallardo says he returned to Mexico to visit his girlfriend and surprise his mother.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hear from brothers who spent 25 years in prison for wrongful Oakland County murder conviction

PONTIAC, Mich. – Two brothers who were wrongfully convicted of an Oakland County murder spoke Tuesday, shortly after being released from a quarter-century in prison. George and Melvin DeJesus were exonerated Tuesday (March 22) after spending 25 years in prison for the July 11, 1995, murder of a woman in Pontiac. The woman was found nude in her basement with a pillowcase over her head and wires binding her neck, wrists and ankles, according to authorities.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

