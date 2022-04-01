ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man in GoFundMe scam receives 27-month federal prison sentence

Fox47News
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA New Jersey man who conspired with his then-girlfriend to cook up a feel-good story about a helpful homeless man and then used the lie to raise hundreds of thousands of...

www.fox47news.com

WILX-TV

2 women sent to prison for committing $1.2M in food stamp fraud

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two women were given prison sentences following convictions for $1.2 million in food stamp fraud. Ana Rioja, 51, and Maria Consuelo de Ureno, 55, pleaded guilty on May 12, 2021, to conspiring to commit and committing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program fraud, reported by KWTX. U.S. District...
WACO, TX
beckershospitalreview.com

12 physicians sentenced in $250M billing fraud scheme

Twelve physicians in Michigan and Ohio were among 16 defendants sentenced to prison for a healthcare fraud scheme that involved submitting $250 million in false billings to insurers, the Justice Department said March 9. Prosecutors said the physicians refused to prescribe opioids to patients with back pain unless they received...
MICHIGAN STATE
iheart.com

Georgia Man Sent To Federal Prison For Buying $57,000 Pokémon Card

The government didn't really mean for their COVID relief funds to pay for you rare Pokémon collection sir!. 31-year-old Vinath Oudomsine from Dublin, GA, applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) for $85,000. He claimed his small business had 10 employees and he needed the assistance to keep his business afloat. Well... his business, it seems, was buying rare Pokémon for excessive amounts of money!
DUBLIN, GA
State
New Jersey State
MLive

Open-mouth kiss passed drug balloon to inmate, gets woman 2 years in prison

A Tennessee woman was sentenced yesterday to two years in prison for passing drugs to an inmate during an open-mouth kiss in 2017. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Lisa Montpelier, 48, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was sentenced to 24 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Augusta Free Press

MS-13 gang member pleads guilty to conspiring to kill Mexican Mafia inmate

The last of five federal prisoners charged with conspiring to kill a fellow inmate at United States Penitentiary-Lee pleaded guilty today to federal charges related to the attempted murder. Carlos Alfredo Almonte, a.k.a. “Rabioso,” 31, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to commit murder, attempt to commit murder, assault of an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Prison
lootpress.com

Michigan Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Trafficking Offense

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Michigan man was sentenced to four years and six months in prison for possessing with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. According to court documents, Oji Williams, 42, of Ann Arbor, admitted that on August 1, 2020, law enforcement officers seized over 200 grams of fentanyl from behind the glovebox of a vehicle in which he was a passenger, after conducting a traffic stop in Charleston. Williams admitted that he possessed and intended to distribute the fentanyl. Law enforcement officers also seized two firearms from Williams’ home after he was arrested.
CHARLESTON, WV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

Garner man sentenced to 20 months for $1.7M in COVID-19 fraud

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – Tristan Bishop Pan, of Garner, submitted numerous fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan applications to federally insured banks and was sentenced on Tuesday for obtaining more than $1.7 million. Pan, 40, was sentenced to 20 months in prison for fraudulently obtaining the funds in PPP loans guaranteed...
GARNER, NC
KRGV

Former Valley attorney sentenced to 30 months in prison for bribery scheme

A former Valley attorney who pleaded guilty to bribery charges has been sentenced to 30 months in prison. Roel Alanis pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit bribery and bribery of a public official in April 2021. He was arrested in July 2019 after being accused of paying employees from the El Valle and Port Isabel immigrant detention centers for detainee roster lists.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NOLA.com

Covington couple sent to prison for $48 million employee benefits fraud

A Covington couple who scammed more than 350 companies and 4,400 employees out of $48 million with a bogus medical reimbursement account program have been stripped of their-ill gotten gains and sentenced to prison. U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier on Thursday sentenced Denis Joachim, 55, to 8 years, 1 month...
COVINGTON, LA
Inside Nova

Woodbridge man sentenced in romance fraud scheme

A Woodbridge man was sentenced Friday to 21 months in prison for engaging in financial transactions with illegal proceeds as part of a romance fraud scheme against mostly elderly victims. According to court documents, beginning in February 2016, Abdul Rasak Garuba, 41, received large wire transfers from a number of...
WOODBRIDGE, VA

