Man in GoFundMe scam receives 27-month federal prison sentence

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Michigan man was sentenced to four years and six months in prison for possessing with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. According to court documents, Oji Williams, 42, of Ann Arbor, admitted that on August 1, 2020, law enforcement officers seized over 200 grams of fentanyl from behind the glovebox of a vehicle in which he was a passenger, after conducting a traffic stop in Charleston. Williams admitted that he possessed and intended to distribute the fentanyl. Law enforcement officers also seized two firearms from Williams’ home after he was arrested.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 14 DAYS AGO