Fairlee, VT

Former Vt. student dies in Conn. hit-and-run

 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA diner in Fairlee is closing its doors, much to the dismay of regular customers....

Man wanted in Vermont arrested after chase, shooting in Massachusetts

It's springtime in Vermont, but we are now in an unofficial season: mud. Our Joe Carroll takes you down some of the most challenging roads around. Our White House Correspondent Jon Decker spoke with Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy about the hearings. He told our Cat Viglienzoni and Darren Perron about what Leahy had to say.
BURLINGTON, VT
Vermont church ceiling suddenly crashes down; no one inside injured

A Malone, New York, hospital is closing its maternity center, forcing would-be mothers to travel up to 40 miles away. Lyndon Institute program offers students opportunity to earn associates degree. Updated: 4 hours ago. Lyndon Institute is expanding its dual enrollment program to allow participating students to graduate with a...
Vermont woman killed in crash with truck

LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont woman was killed Tuesday when her SUV collided with a truck. It happened on Route 7 in Leicester just before 3:30 p.m. Police say Lyudmila Cushing, 69, of Fair Haven, was headed east on Leicester Whiting Road and failed to enter Route 7 safely at the intersection.
LEICESTER, VT
Woman dies in Bridgeport hit-and-run, police look to identify suspect

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman died Sunday morning in a Bridgeport hit-and-run crash, police said. The Bridgeport Police Department responded to a call of a pedestrian struck between Boston Avenue and Remington Street around 3 a.m. Sunday. On scene, officers located an unresponsive woman in the westbound lane of Boston Avenue between Remington and […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Lyndonville man dies in apartment fire

WCAX News has learned Beta Technologies’ proposed manufacturing facility has run into a snag in the permitting process, and it has prompted a special meeting of the South Burlington Development Review Board Tuesday. Regular illnesses creep back into schools. Updated: 9 hours ago. Regular sicknesses are circulating again, as...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
Doctor from Massachusetts found dead in water off South Florida

JUPITER, Fla. — The body of a doctor from Massachusetts was found off the coast of South Florida on Thursday after a search for a missing diver. Dr. Robert K. McIntyre, 58, was reported missing at 10:33 a.m., according to the Coast Guard. He was last seen near the Jupiter Inlet, in Palm Beach County, wearing a black wet suit and a silver oxygen tank.
JUPITER, FL
North Carolina Prisoner Serving Time for Killing Toddler Killed by Inmates

A man who was convicted of murdering a toddler has been killed in a North Carolina prison by a group of inmates, according to prison officials. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) released a statement pertaining to the incident that took place on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have stated that Semajs Short, who was 24, was attacked by a group of prisoners housed at Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor. The group of men ended up killing him in an attack that took place at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday.
WINDSOR, NC
Woman accused of assaulting child faces dozens more charges

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are bringing additional charges against a woman accused in a child abuse investigation. Jessica Laferriere, 31, is facing 26 charges. She was first arrested two months ago for allegedly abusing a 3-year-old child known to her. Police said they now believe she abused more children.
MANCHESTER, NH
The deadliest intersection in the country is in New Jersey

You might feel like you’re taking your life into your hands when you hit the New Jersey roads, and, according to an analysis by a law firm, your fears are well-founded. The review of National Highway Traffic Safety statistics shows that the three most dangerous intersections in the country are in New Jersey. The Fang Law Firm looked at intersections that had at least seven fatalities from 2000-2019 and then ranked them from 1 to 40.
TRAFFIC
A Dead Fisher Cat In Hampden Creates The Most ‘Maine’ Discussion Ever

Sometimes you think a conversation is headed one way... This morning on my way to work, I noticed something in the road that I kind of assumed was roadkill of some nature. Really, I didn't think much of it as it was on the other side of the road. We've all done it. I mean, it was dark still, so I assumed it was a skunk or maybe even a porcupine.
HAMPDEN, ME
Small earthquake rumbles in Upstate New York

A minor earthquake has been recorded in Upstate New York. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 2.6-magnitude quake struck about 3 miles outside of Warsaw, N.Y., at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday. At least 58 people reported feeling the rumble. According to WHEC, such a small earthquake can be felt by people,...
WARSAW, NY
Police: Source of DNA in Brianna Maitland investigation identified

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say advanced forensic genetic genealogy has helped identify the source of DNA found as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Brianna Maitland 18 years ago. Maitland disappeared on March 19, 2004. The 17-year-old had left her job at the Black Lantern Inn...
WATERBURY, VT

