Is free speech becoming an oxymoron? | Opinion

Increasingly, many of us are reticent to express our opinions as we fear discord, ostracism and even reprisals from co-workers, family and friends.

Bill Haltom

Guest columnist

Mark Twain once said that America is the greatest nation on the face of the Earth for two reasons. First, every citizen has the right to say exactly what they believe. Second, most are smart enough to not do it!

We Americans have more opportunities than ever to exercise our First Amendment rights. Thanks to social media, we all have platforms from which to express our opinions on the issues of our times. But increasingly, many of us are reticent to express our opinions as we fear discord, ostracism and even reprisals from co-workers, family and friends.

Hear more Tennessee voices:Get the weekly opinion newsletter for insightful and thought-provoking columns.

Free speech is also being undermined these days by powerful groups on both the left and the right that strongly discourage the expression of certain opinions or even seek to ban them.

On college campuses, student activists protest commencement addresses by conservatives or shout down such speakers. In classrooms students are reluctant to express or even discuss opinions at odds with those of professors and classmates.

On the right, lawmakers in Tennessee and many other states seek to ban public school teachers and students from even discussing issues of sexuality. Even a nominee for the United States Supreme Court is challenged by senators on whether she supports students being taught critical race theory.

“Free speech” is at risk of becoming an oxymoron, like “jumbo shrimp” or “working vacation.”

At the center of this war on free speech is the fact that so many Americans will no longer accept other points of view. Politicians demonize their opponents. We watch so-called journalists on TV who express the views of only one side of an issue and label those with opposing views as ignorant or, even worse, dangerous and un-American.

Consequently, in this hostile environment, many of us have decided the best course is to keep our mouths shut, and in the words of the late, great Tennessee Sen. Howard H. Baker Jr., give ourselves the luxury of an unexpressed thought.

Baker also reminded us to always remember that ”the other fellow may be right.”

Here’s hoping that we Americans will be begin to vigorously exercise our First Amendment rights with an open mind to other points of view and without fear of open discussion and debate.

Janis Joplin once sang that freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose. But if free speech becomes an oxymoron, we Americans will lose our most precious constitutional right.

Bill Haltom is an author who resides in Memphis and Monteagle.