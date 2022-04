(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Futures: Dow off 0.1%, S&P up 0.02%, Nasdaq climbs 0.25%. March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures were subdued on Thursday as investors focused on the raging conflict in Ukraine and the outlook for U.S. interest rate hikes, with the main indexes on course for their worst quarterly performance since the pandemic crash in 2020.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO