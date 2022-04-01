North Port woman pleads guilty to manslaughter

SARASOTA — Jasmine Ann Gray was driving drunk while on a suspended license when she collided into the car of a pregnant mother of two.

Gray, 29, of North Port, recently pleaded guilty to two counts DUI manslaughter, two counts of driving with a suspended license involving death, and two counts of DUI with property damage.

Cortney Nicole Kauffman, 28, of Englewood, was eight weeks pregnant when Gray lost control, crossed over the yellow line and slammed her 2003 Honda Accord into Kauffman’s 2016 Ford Focus on River Road.

Kauffmann, a certified nursing assistant, was on her way to work in Venice.

According to court records, a witness was prepared to testify that at 5:30 a.m. Nov. 29, 2020, Gray passed him coming off the interstate and continued “at a high rate of speed” until the crash. The witness told investigators what he saw just before the crash.

Court records show Gray faces up to 10 years in prison with time served, 11 years probation with no early termination, $2,000 in fines, her driver’s license revoked permanently, DUI and no contact with the victim’s family.

Gray’s sentencing is in May.

Gray’s plea came after the facts of her case were presented to her leading up to the trial.

After crash, Gray was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital after the crash. She refused to have her blood drawn. Police obtained a warrant several hours later. The toxicology report showed Gray’s blood alcohol level was .124%. Driving with a blood alcohol level of .08% or higher is illegal in Florida.

On March 4, 2021, troopers arrested Gray and booked her into the Sarasota County Jail.

In addition to the DUI charges, Gray was charged with driving on a suspended license three or more times. She pleaded not guilty. She asked a judge to keep her medical records out of the court proceedings.

Gray’s attorney argued the $500,000 bond was unfair and asked for a bond reduction. Twelfth Circuit Sarasota Judge Donna M. Padar reduced it by $10,000. Gray remained in jail awaiting trial.

Court records show, during a jail visit last year with her mother, Gray explained what happened the night before the crash. The conversation was recorded on video and audio.

Gray said she worked several hours at a store on Black Friday, then went back to work from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. that Saturday.

Then she went to a party.

“I didn’t eat,” Gray told her mom. “I went straight to the party after that and left.”

Gray’s mother asked her way she didn’t just stay.

“That’s what everyone kept saying. Like there is a thousand places you could have went. But I was upset … I wanted to go in my own bed. I could have got a hotel. I could have went to my grandaddy’s house. I coulda went anywhere.”

The pair discussed the victim and her family.

“She (Kauffman’s mother) was saying she (Kauffman) was a good person,” Gray told her mother. “OK, I am a good person, too. I had the accident, whatever the case may be. That doesn’t make me a malicious person. I’m not out here murdering people on the daily, stuff like that, right?”

Gray said she has a big folder with a lot of paperwork from her case and “190 photos of the cars and stuff.”

“I only looked at a couple of them,” Gray said. “I got too much paperwork to just be looking through it every day.”

Gray said the Kauffman’s family wrote a letter to the judge saying (Kauffman’s death) “changed her kids.”

“She (Kauffman’s mother) wants me to have the max sentence, but I don’t know how that plays out in court,” Gray said.

According to court records, some of that conversation would have been introduced to jurors during the trial.

A letter was sent to the judge from Elder Clinton Jones explaining Gray went to Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Laurel for six years. The pastor said Gray is “remorseful” with a strong desire to address the personal issues and self improvement.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were also slated to testify. One would have explained hearing Gray’s “slurred speech and very watery, glassy, blood-shot eyes” in the hospital. Gray stumbled and couldn’t keep her balance while returning from the bathroom and fell into the hospital bed, court records show.

While Gray was in the hospital, first responders worked to remove Kauffman trapped inside of her vehicle. She died at the scene.

Between 2015 and the crash, Gray incurred an extensive driving violation record.

She’s been arrested for driving while her license was suspended. She’s been ticketed for speeding (61 mph in a 35 mph zone) in North Port. Shortly after she was ticketed again in North Port for speeding and later in Sarasota and on River Road, a year before the crash.

She’s also been cited for not having insurance, driving with an expired tax of six months or longer, running a red light, following too closely and having marijuana in the vehicle.

Kauffman’s finacé, Jeff Jones, placed a makeshift memorial in Kauffman’s honor along River Road. He visited it on Kauffman’s birthday and decorated it for the holidays.

On the day Gray made her plea, Jones was notified the memorial must be removed due to the widening of River Road. He moved it to his yard at his Englewood home where Kauffman’s two boys can see it every day.