ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch: Former Duck Devon Allen runs blazing 40-yard dash at Oregon Pro Day

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uB4u7_0ewxkGXY00

He’s still got it.

Former wide receiver and track star Devon Allen participated at Oregon’s Pro Day inside the Moshofsky Center in the hopes of catching the eyes of some NFL scouts.

Hopefully, they didn’t blink.

We don’t have an official time for Allen’s 40-yard dash just yet, but those in attendance could hear the scouts’ approval as Allen crossed the finish line. He hasn’t played a down of football since 2016 when he was injured. From that point on, Allen concentrated on the Olympics and World Track Championships where medaled in several events.

But with track now behind him, Allen is looking forward to putting on the pads once again and playing in the NFL for the first time. It was thought former teammate De’Anthony Thomas would also show the scouts his talents, but those plans were put on hold. He is currently under contract with the BC Lions of the CFL.

Contact/Follow us @Ducks_Wire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oregon Ducks news, notes, and opinion.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

List

Commitment from 5-star Mookie Cook skyrockets Oregon Ducks near top of 2023 recruiting rankings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QDAoF_0ewxkGXY00

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+

Followers

139K+

Posts

34M+

Views

Follow USA TODAY Sports Media Group and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Spun

Look: Desmond Howard Has 2-Word Reaction To Colin Kaepernick

Michigan football will hold its annual spring game this Saturday, with Colin Kaepernick serving as an honorary captain. Kaepernick played for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14. The Wolverines announced last night that Kaepernick will be attending and had been named honorary captain. Additionally,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Head Coach Admits He ‘Never’ Believed Tom Brady

Technically, Tom Brady was retired for 39 days, but Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith never thought he wouldn’t be facing the legendary quarterback in 2022. At the annual league meetings in Florida this week, Smith told reporters that he wouldn’t have believed Brady was actually retired until it was time for the first Bucs-Falcons game in the fall and he wasn’t out there.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson responds to rumors about potentially leaving Ravens

Apparently, Lamar Jackson is over it. There has been plenty of talk recently about stalled negotiations on a contract extension for the Baltimore Ravens' starting quarterback. That talk has, of course, spurred rumors the 25-year-old signal-caller is hoping to play elsewhere. So Jackson took matters into his own hands and...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
The Spun

Ray Lewis’ Son, Rahsaan, Arrested: Fans React

Earlier this morning, Kentucky football fans received some bad news about one of the team’s wide receivers. Police arrested Rahsaan Lewis, the son of NFL legend Ray Lewis, on Sunday morning. According to a report from Kentucky Sports, police charged Lewis with driving under the influence. He received charges...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Names The Best Player He Ever Faced

Legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning faced a lot of great defensive players over the course of his professional career. According to the Hall of Fame quarterback, linebacker Ray Lewis is the best player he ever went up against. “When he retired, it was like the greatest day of my life,”...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devon Allen
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Fans Aren’t Happy With The Chiefs

With the NFL Draft just a month away, the Kansas City Chiefs posted a video discussing this year’s tight end class. The caption for this video sparked a debate because it said: “We already have the G.O.A.T. …but could we add another tight end in the draft?”
NFL
FanSided

Could Rob Gronkowski be headed to the Buffalo Bills?

Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Report: 2 Surprise Teams Emerging For Baker Mayfield

After trading for Deshaun Watson, the Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland appears to be coming to an abrupt end. The former first overall pick is playing on his fifth-year option, making him too expensive to keep on the roster if he isn’t going to play. And Mayfield has since made it clear that he’d like to be traded elsewhere.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks#Duck#American Football#The Bc Lions
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Has Message For Bruce Arians After Retirement

Rob Gronkowski took to Twitter on Friday morning, but not because of an update on his football future. The entire NFL community is awaiting an answer from Gronk regarding his future in the NFL. The all-time great, in the meantime, is having some fun teasing fans lately. On Friday morning,...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of CBS Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s one of the best times of the year for Jim Nantz. The longtime CBS play-by-play man is about to embark on a crazy month. On Sunday, Nantz will call the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Iowa and Purdue will play for the league’s tournament championship on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin F, former 4-star prospect announces entry into transfer portal

A 4-star prospect via Wisconsin’s 2020 recruiting class is entering the transfer portal. On Wednesday, forward Ben Carlson announced via his Twitter page that he was entering the transfer portal and is excited for what’s coming next. “I would like to thank the University of Wisconsin coaching staff...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson Reacts To Bobby Wagner’s Decision

The Seattle Seahawks have lost both their offensive and defensive leader this offseason. First, the team traded Russell Wilson to Denver. Then Seattle released Bobby Wagner. Wagner has since found a new home. Wagner has signed a massive deal with the rival Los Angeles Rams. He’s getting five years worth...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
The Spun

Tyrann Mathieu Confirms He’s Been In Touch With NFL Coach

All-world safety Tyrann Mathieu remains unsigned as we head into April and with the first big wave of free agency behind us. But as he continues to court potential offers from NFL teams, he revealed that one coach has been in touch with him. Appearing on The Jordy Culotta Show,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+
Followers
139K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy