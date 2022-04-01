ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Glendale mayor officially rescinds COVID emergency operations

Glendale Independent
Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers rescinded the emergency proclamation he issued two years ago declaring a local emergency in the city in response to the COVID pandemic.

Weiers’ original proclamation came on March 18, 2020, and his Thursday announcement on March 31 came just over two years later.

All restrictions included in that proclamation have now ended. In addition, the Glendale Emergency Operations plan has been deactivated.

“When I issued the emergency proclamation, I had a tremendous amount of faith in the city staff and Glendale residents and knew that we would emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever before,” Weiers shared in a statement.

Like the rest of Arizona, Glendale has seen a sharp decline in active COVID cases over the past couple months. The city this week experienced only a slight increase in cases of 1.3% since the most recent data in early March.

Deer Valley Unified School District, which had as many as 505 active cases in January, is showing just 17 active cases in its most recent analysis on March 28.

Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps was authorized by Weiers to temporarily relax appropriate zoning codes and other restrictions to accommodate takeout or drive-thru services for the city’s local eating establishments. The city has resumed Code Enforcement.

“The last two years have been hard for everyone,” Weiers added. “I’m happy that we’re moving forward with a focus on the future and can build on the recent positive momentum Glendale has realized.”

