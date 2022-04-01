ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Man indicted for threatening, assaulting woman in Elmira

By Cormac Clune
 12 hours ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been indicted after he allegedly threatened a woman with a baseball bat, struck her in the face, and bit her during an incident that happened last month, according to the Chemung County Grand Jury.

According to the indictment, Vincent Dunham was arrested for an incident that occurred in Elmira on March 18, 2022. Dunham allegedly threatened a woman with a baseball bat, punched her in the face, threw her to the ground and bit her arm and finger.

Southside shooting victim confirmed as Rochester man on parole

The affidavit says that Dunham’s assault caused open wounds, bruises and scrapes to the woman’s body, face and right arm. Dunham also allegedly damaged property owned by the woman exceeding a total of $250.

Dunham was indicted on Criminal Mischief of the third degree, Menacing in the second degree and three counts of Assault in the third degree.

