HOUSTON – More than 100 Houston restaurants are taking part in Black Restaurant Week starting Friday. “It’s really about supporting local businesses. They’re the heart and soul of our community. They hire first in our community. They give back to our community and do we really challenge people once a year to give back to them, so definitely come out support, help keep their doors open and really help them be the pillars in the community that they are,” said Falayn Ferrell with Black Restaurant Week.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO