It was a calm, clear morning in February. Although the sun felt warm, winter still had its grip on central Pennsylvania. But there it was — a clear whistle. The simple, plaintive notes of a Tufted Titmouse calledf rom the treetop. Emboldened by the increasing daylight, he sang a brief song to announce his presence and stake out his territory. This was his opening salvo of the 2022 nesting season. And that song was a clear announcement of coming spring. Almost a promise.

