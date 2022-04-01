North Idaho Now podcast Episode 120: Headlines from 3/30 thru 4/1

Chris and Chandler get to chat with the architects of their childhood, showrunner/writers of X-Men: The Animated Series, Eric and Julia Lewald! Taking us back to 1992, we discuss the formation of the show and extensively break down ‘Night of the Sentinels Part One’ that coincides with the comic book companion, X-Men Adventures #1. Nearly frame by frame the comics and the pilot mirror each other in interesting and different ways as we compare and contrast each of the formats. The Lewalds load us up with Easter egg knowledge and behind the scenes stories. Don’t miss this episode if you are a fan of X-Men TAS!

TV SERIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO