Newmont Mining hits an all-time high and here's where the Chartmaster sees it heading next

Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc TSLA hit a market capitalization of $1 trillion and saw shares soar above the $1,000 level. With shares down from all-time highs, here’s a look at how much investors stand to gain if new highs can be reached. What Happened: Tesla was one of...
One of the cryptocurrencies that trended late in 2022 was Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). Here’s a look at where the coin stands compared to its all-time high and what could be next. What Happened: Shiba Inu became a trending cryptocurrency in October 2021 and hit an all-time high price...
Dogelon Mars (ELON) is an Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Polygon (MATIC)-based meme coin. The token’s name is a play on Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and the planet Mars. The project is themed around Dogelon, a canine comic character, that “explores the greatest mysteries of...
Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) ranks as one of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies by market cap in the world. Here’s a look at how much a $100 investment could be worth if the coin returns to all-time highs. What Happened: Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Charles Hoskinson left the project in 2014...
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday predicted that Wall Street will price in a bottom soon and the market will be set for a "tremendous rally." "We price in this negativity far more quickly than you'd think. Maybe it takes a month, maybe only a few weeks. But it will happen, and once it does, we'll be poised for one incredible, tremendous rally," the "Mad Money" host said.
Crypto analytics firm Santiment is digging into the charts to see what caused Bitcoin (BTC) to surge dramatically in recent days. The market insights agency says that the lessening concerns about macroeconomic data and geopolitical events are helping Bitcoin investors achieve gains of more than 10% when calculating market value to realized value (MVRV).
Despite strong rallies across the board, a closely followed trader says crypto bulls are currently overly optimistic. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo tells his quarter-million Twitter followers that while Bitcoin (BTC) has put in an impressive performance over the last week, BTC still hasn’t consolidated above its crucial resistance levels.
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) inherited the original Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain after a hard fork in July 2016. The cryptocurrency has a market capitalization of $6.3 billion and is the 27th largest coin by that metric. ETC has gained significantly since 2022 began. The coin has appreciated 34.6% since the...
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Bitcoin's Big Run: As strong as the stock market has been since...
Ark Investment Management, led by Bitcoin BTC/USD bull Cathie Wood, on Wednesday bought more stake in cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN. The stock-picking firm bought 96,591 Coinbase shares, estimated to be worth $18.9 million based on Wednesday’s closing price. Coinbase stock closed 3.8% lower at $196.7 a share...
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors to own secular growth stocks rather than cyclical stocks and to be vigilant in spotting the difference. "The market is still eager for what is known as secular growth," which doesn't rely on economic cycles and likely wouldn't be hurt by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, the "Mad Money" host said.
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. FMC Corp: "I say, buy [agriculture stocks] when the rain is coming down." SIGA Technologies Inc: "It's actually an inexpensive company that makes...
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Chart of the Week: Logistics Managers' Index – Inventory Levels, Inventory Costs, SONAR: LMI.INVL, LMI.INVC. The February Logistics Managers' Index (LMI), which measures directional changes in transportation and warehousing...
The Nasdaq moved lower on Wednesday after a solid rally over the past week and a half. Palo Alto Networks and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals hit all-time highs.
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw on options traders' bet that Visa will retest its highs for the year. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Karen Finerman, Guy Adami and Tim Seymour.
Clorox trades at a big discount and has a great dividend profile. Starbucks is facing a lot of pressure, but none of it has to do with the core business. ASML Holding is an industry leader with massive dividend-growth potential.
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks on why they decided to exit their position in Abbott Labs and why they prefer Danaher. They also discuss downgrading and selling Linde and when it would be a good time to buy it again.
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down the March jobs report and what it means for Federal Reserve rate hikes. They discuss American Eagle's downgrade and Wynn's upgrade and why Qualcomm is a 'buy' and all semiconductors are oversold.
For many investors, early this year was not a good time to be holding crypto, and particularly bitcoin, the most popular of the group. Bitcoin's price nearly halved, to $35,000 on Jan. 22 from $69,000 on Nov. 10. Alt coins or other crypto besides bitcoin also saw sharp declines. Ethereum,...
