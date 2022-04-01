ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Newmont Mining hits an all-time high and here's where the Chartmaster sees it heading next

By Melissa Lee
CNBC
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCarter Worth of Worth Charting on whether it's...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carter Worth
Person
Karen Finerman
dailyhodl.com

Here’s What Propelled the Price of Bitcoin (BTC) Above $47,000, According to Analytics Firm Santiment

Crypto analytics firm Santiment is digging into the charts to see what caused Bitcoin (BTC) to surge dramatically in recent days. The market insights agency says that the lessening concerns about macroeconomic data and geopolitical events are helping Bitcoin investors achieve gains of more than 10% when calculating market value to realized value (MVRV).
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Top Trader Doubles Down on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Warning, Says Stock Market Hinting Trouble for Bulls

Despite strong rallies across the board, a closely followed trader says crypto bulls are currently overly optimistic. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo tells his quarter-million Twitter followers that while Bitcoin (BTC) has put in an impressive performance over the last week, BTC still hasn’t consolidated above its crucial resistance levels.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newmont Mining#Chartmaster#Worth Charting#Cnbc
CNBC

Jim Cramer says to own secular stocks, approach cyclical names with skepticism

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors to own secular growth stocks rather than cyclical stocks and to be vigilant in spotting the difference. "The market is still eager for what is known as secular growth," which doesn't rely on economic cycles and likely wouldn't be hurt by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: Village Farms is not a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. FMC Corp: "I say, buy [agriculture stocks] when the rain is coming down." SIGA Technologies Inc: "It's actually an inexpensive company that makes...
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Inventory Growth Hits All-Time High As Warehouse Prices Soar In Latest LMI

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Chart of the Week: Logistics Managers' Index – Inventory Levels, Inventory Costs, SONAR: LMI.INVL, LMI.INVC. The February Logistics Managers' Index (LMI), which measures directional changes in transportation and warehousing...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Hit All-Time Highs Wednesday

The Nasdaq moved lower on Wednesday after a solid rally over the past week and a half. Palo Alto Networks and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals hit all-time highs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
CNBC

Options Action: Bets on Visa

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw on options traders' bet that Visa will retest its highs for the year. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Karen Finerman, Guy Adami and Tim Seymour.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Why Is Bitcoin's Price Going Up ... Again?

For many investors, early this year was not a good time to be holding crypto, and particularly bitcoin, the most popular of the group. Bitcoin's price nearly halved, to $35,000 on Jan. 22 from $69,000 on Nov. 10. Alt coins or other crypto besides bitcoin also saw sharp declines. Ethereum,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy