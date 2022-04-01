ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Maple Leafs goalie Jack Campbell to return, start Saturday at Flyers

By Zac Wassink
 13 hours ago
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell. Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Just one day after Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed that temporary starting goaltender Petr Mrazek would be out for at least six weeks with a groin injury, Keefe shared positive news regarding his team's depth chart.

Per Dave McCarthy of the NHL's website, Keefe told reporters that goalie Jack Campbell is returning to the active roster and will get the start for Saturday's game at the Philadelphia Flyers. Campbell hasn't played since March 8 and missed 10 consecutive contests with a rib injury.

"All I can say is since he's been back on the ice, he's worked incredibly hard which we've come to expect from Jack but I think he's just looked good," Keefe explained. "He's battled to keep the puck out of the net (in practice) and he just looks like he's refreshed. I think that's natural when you separate yourself from the game for a little while so obviously we were wishing he remained healthy but there are some positives that come with being able to take some time away. It's a long season, especially for a guy who plays that position to get that mental and physical break, I think there's benefits to come from that."

Campbell posted a record of 24-9-4 with a 2.65 goals-against average and .914 save percentage in 40 games and 39 starts this season before the setback. Erik Kallgren will serve as his primary backup with Mrazek out of action.

"I'm feeling great," Campbell said of his physical state. "When coach puts me in, I'll be ready to go. It's good to be back healthy, the boys have been playing great, [Kallgren] has been holding down the fort in the net. I'm just excited to get back out there."

Toronto began Friday night in second place in the Atlantic Division standings with 91 points, only one point up on the third-place Tampa Bay Lightning and two points ahead of the fourth-place Boston Bruins.

