We’re visiting the Harvest Market kitchen with Emily Dupuis and joined by a special visitor from the Champaign Rotary club. The rotary has a new cookbook out where all proceeds will go to the YMCA Y on the Fly program. Emily is preparing a dish from the cookbook that you can purchase here at Harvest Market. We’re also learning about the program it benefits and the auction that will be happening to further raise funds for the program.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO