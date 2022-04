The UNC basketball program is preparing for their biggest game of the season as they are set to meet Duke in the Final Four with a trip to Monday’s national championship game. The two teams split the season series one game a piece with Duke winning by 20 in February while the Tar Heels spoiled Coach K’s last game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. But Saturday’s rubber match will be the biggest on yet and it’s on the biggest stage. It’s the latest chapter in this hated rivalry that spans decades and features multiple championships, Final Fours and ACC titles. Before the two teams...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO