BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The weather is beginning to feel more like spring and many people are itching to get outside and tend to their lawns and gardens. But before you start dreaming of lush green lawns, you’ll want to be sure to get some maintenance in while the time is right. Dan Cashman of Cashman Nursery says the first step while planning your lawn care is to consider the weeds from last year that might have left seeds.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 4 DAYS AGO