Emma Heming, 43, is trying to 'keep it together' for Bruce Willis, 67, and their two young daughters as source says 'it's not easy seeing a spouse decline'

By George Stark For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
 13 hours ago

Bruce Willis' wife is doing everything she can to make sure the actor is getting the best help possible as he battles aphasia, according to a new report.

The 43-year-old model is said to be 'working with several professionals to help' the 67-year-old movie star, and 'has arranged for him to see the best doctors,' a source tells PEOPLE.

'He has an assistant at home to make sure that he is safe, but Emma takes care of him too,' the insider adds to the outlet.

'Because Bruce is older than Emma, they knew that his health might decline sooner than hers. Still, his diagnosis has been shocking for her.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qTo87_0ewxi0Ql00
Staying strong: Emma Heming, 43, is trying to 'keep it together' for Bruce Willis, 67, and their two young daughters as source says 'it's not easy seeing a spouse decline'

Emma also has the support from Bruce's ex-wife Demi Moore and her three daughters, who revealed earlier this week in a joint statement that the actor had been diagnosed with the degenerative brain condition.

In a statement shared to Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah's respective Instagram pages, Bruce's health condition was revealed to the world.

'To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,' they wrote.

'As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bE8fS_0ewxi0Ql00
Support: The 43-year-old model is said to be 'working with several professionals to help' the 67-year-old movie star

The statement added: 'This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

'As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that,' the statement, which was signed by his wife, model Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore and all of his children, concluded.

According to the National Aphasia Association, the condition is an impairment of language, affecting the production or comprehension of speech and the ability to read or write.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15wyeB_0ewxi0Ql00
Devastating: In a statement shared to Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah's respective Instagram pages, Bruce's health condition was revealed to the world. 'To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,' they wrote

The association reports the condition is always due to injury to the brain, most commonly from a stroke, particularly in older individuals.

Head trauma, brain tumors or from infections can also cause aphasia.

The announcement comes more than one year after OK Magazine first speculated on Willis' declining mental health, after he was seen leaving a California pharmacy without a facemask.

The actor later apologized saying it was an 'error in judgment,' but unnamed sources told the magazine Willis 'simply forgot' to bring the bandana hanging from his neck up to his face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dU4Go_0ewxi0Ql00
Stepping away: 'As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,' the statement revealed; Bruce pictured in 2018

The source said that, although Willis had not been diagnosed with early-onset dementia, 'he's been waging a personal war for a number of years.'

They said Willis had sold his New York property to spend more time with his wife and children in Los Angeles, and said that his wife, as well as ex-wife Demi Moore, were working together to take care of the famed actor.

'His wife Emma has helped Demi Moore and the children Bruce shares with his ex-wife to make truces because they know he's fading,' the unnamed source told the magazine in January 2021.

'Between Demi and Emma, the family has always ensured Bruce has the support and care he might need at any given time,' the insider said. 'It's sad that people are making fun of him.'

According to the magazine, Willis had previously been seen using an earpiece to feed him lines in his Broadway debut in Misery in 2015, and the unnamed insider also said he was struggling during the filming of M. Night Shyamalan's2019 film Glass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f4iN3_0ewxi0Ql00
Support: Support: Shortly after sharing their father's diagnosis, the Willis sisters were flooded with support from their friends and followers on Instagram; (L-R) Rumer Willis, Bruce Willis, Tallulah Belle Willis, Demi Moore, Marlene Willis and Scout LaRue Willis pictured in 2018

