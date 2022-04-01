Suspects in custody at KU campus after foot chase

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas says officers with the KU Public Safety Office and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office worked together to apprehend suspects who were considered to be armed Friday.

The KU officers assisted the Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies in a foot chase involving multiple subjects who were possibly armed. At least one may have fled into KU Memorial Stadium.

Police were able to clear the area and currently have all suspects in custody. There is no threat to the campus at this time.

Any questions regarding this incident are to be directed to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 785-841-0007.

