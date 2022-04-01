Pedestrian injured in crash involving fire truck in Santa Clarita

Photo courtesy of Ken Kistler/Wikimedia Commons (CC0 1.0)

A Los Angeles County fire truck en route to a call was involved in a crash Friday that left a pedestrian injured.

The crash was reported about 9:26 a.m. at Soledad Canyon Road and Shangri-La Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. No other injuries were reported.

The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.