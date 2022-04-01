VIDEO | Motorcyclist struck near Moto Psycho Motorcycle Shop in Killeen

Click here to read the full article. Late rap star Young Dolph was shot 22 times during the ambush that took his life in November 2021, reports Fox 13 Memphis. On Tuesday (March 15), the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center’s autopsy determined that he succumbed to over two dozen gunshot wounds in areas of the head, neck, torso, back, and arms. His death has been ruled a homicide.
Young Dolph was murdered on Nov. 17, 2021 while visiting Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, a local bakery in his hometown of Memphis. Two suspected gunmen, 23-year-old Justin Johnson and 32-year-old Cornelius Smith, have...
Comments / 0