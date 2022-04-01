NCAA President Interested In Working With Congress On NIL

March Madness is coming back to Minneapolis and it's expected to be the biggest local event since the pandemic began.Why it matters: We're hosting at the start of a new era for women's basketball. After last year's investigation into NCAA gender disparities, the league is ramping up its media coverage, advertising and spending for women's teams to match what's already offered to men. It's also the first year the women's tournament can use March Madness branding, which was historically reserved for the men's games. Yes, and: We have a local connection! Paige Bueckers, the University of Connecticut point guard...
