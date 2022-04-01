NCAA President Interested In Working With Congress On NIL

Although we are in a new month, March Madness is not over because the NCAA Women's Basketball Final Four will be tonight at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Surprisingly, tickets are still available for both Final Four games. The price range for the tickets are between $80 and $1,800. That means that you still have the opportunity to scratch going to a Final Four off of your bucket list. If you do go, then definitely take extra cash for parking because parking at the Target Center runs for $50.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO