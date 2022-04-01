ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCAA President Interested In Working With Congress On NIL

By Abigail Gentrup
 15 hours ago
At the Final Four on Thursday, NCAA president Mark Emmert urged the association to work with Congress to create a standard NIL model across the country for purposes of regulation. College athletes...

