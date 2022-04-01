ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

86,000 acres of Angeles National Forest closed by Bobcat Fire reopen

By City News Service Inc.
 13 hours ago
This map highlights areas still closed. | Map courtesy of Angeles National Forest

Thousands of acres of the Angeles National Forest that have been off-limits since the 2020 Bobcat Fire are scheduled to reopen Friday.

The fire burned about 115,000 acres, but it led to the closure of 143,000 acres within the national forest for a combination of public safety and natural-resources restoration efforts.

About 60% of that area, or 86,000 acres, will reopen to the public on Friday. The areas being made accessible again are generally along the Angeles Crest Highway east of Shortcut Saddle, including Mount Waterman, Islip Peak Trail, Dawson Saddle Trail, Cloudburst Summit, Charlton Picnic Area and Devil’s Canyon Trail.

Buckhorn Campground was expected to reopen, but forest officials said Thursday that area will remain closed due to snow.

“We know the public is anxious to revisit their favorite places in the forest and monument and appreciate the public’s patience with the expiring closure order while we sought to ensure public safety and natural resource protection since the Bobcat Fire,” Tom Torres, acting forest supervisor of the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains National Monument, said in a statement.

“We continue to ask visitors to exercise caution and recreate responsibly while they enjoy their public lands.”

Forest officials urged visitors venturing into the areas to wear proper hiking boots and avoid trying to cross landslide areas or major sections of missing trails. They also warned people to be on the lookout for dead trees that could potentially fall.

Visitors should not venture into areas that are still closed. Forest officials said some areas could remain closed for years due to safety hazards and efforts to restore the environment.

More information is available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/angeles.

Los Angeles, CA
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

