DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A mother who authorities said knew about abuse happening to her daughter before the child's death and failed to report it will serve prison time. Authorities began investigating on Aug. 31, 2016, when they went to Decatur Memorial Hospital for a report of an unresponsive child, identified as 4-year-old Amarrah Reynolds. According to a sworn affidavit, the child was found to have "numerous areas of scabbing and bruising covering (her) entire body" along with "a concentrated area of healing and fresh wounds on the inside of her thighs."

DECATUR, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO