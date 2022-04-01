ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon union win in NYC holds potential to spread far and wide

By JOSH EIDELSON, MATT DAY AND MICHAEL TOBIN
 13 hours ago

Two years ago Amazon.com Inc.’s general counsel suggested focusing public attention on fired employee and labor activist Christian Smalls because he “wasn’t smart or articulate.”. On Friday, Smalls led the fledgling union he founded to victory at one of Amazon’s New York warehouses — a seismic...

Vice

Amazon Is Bombarding Workers With Union-Busting Messages

Warehouse workers at New York City’s largest Amazon warehouse, known as JFK8, will begin voting Friday on whether to unionize with Amazon Labor Union, an independent union that formed at the warehouse last year. If the union wins, JFK8 would become the first unionized Amazon warehouse in the United...
The Verge

Workers at another NYC Amazon warehouse now have a union election date

Workers at Amazon’s LDJ5 facility in Staten Island in New York City will be voting on whether to unionize with the Amazon Labor Union starting April 25th, according to a report from CNBC. It’s the second Staten Island Amazon warehouse to have a union election scheduled; workers at the company’s JFK8 facility — also seeking to be represented by the ALU— will begin voting on March 25th.
CBS New York

As Omicron variant BA.2 spreads rapidly, NYC's new health commissioner holds 1st briefing

NEW YORK -- New York City's new health commissioner introduced himself with his first COVID briefing Friday. It comes as the new form of the Omicron variant, known as BA.2, is spreading rapidly across our area.As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported, Dr. Ashwin Vasan said he plans to take a precautionary approach to public health.BA.2 now makes up nearly 25% of new COVID infections in the U.S., and 39% in New York and New Jersey. Health officials say it does not appear to cause more severe illness, but data shows it's 30% more transmissible. Dr. Vasan also addressed one of the most pressing questions from parents...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Verge

Amazon workers in New York and Maryland are protesting for better wages

Early Wednesday morning, Amazon workers staged a walkout in two states, quitting work and even shutting off a machine to demand a $3 raise. The workers also demanded that Amazon bring back 20-minute breaks — a “perk” introduced during COVID that the company has since replaced with 15-minute breaks, according to Vice. The actions are part of a wave of labor activism at Amazon as more employees band together to demand better working conditions, compensation, and representation.
MARYLAND STATE
inputmag.com

Amazon paid anti-union consultants $3K per day

Amazon is terrified of workers’ recent unionization efforts, and is willing to open up their wallets to derail growing labor momentum. According to recent financial filings with the U.S. Department of Labor and detailed by The Huffington Post, the world’s third largest company spent roughly $4.3 million last year on consultants dedicated solely to union busting in warehouse locations like Bessemer, Alabama, and Staten Island, New York. In some cases, Amazon’s hired help were paid upwards of $3,200 per day.
BESSEMER, AL
morningbrew.com

Amazon employees in Staten Island begin their union vote

🗳️ Prime union voting season. Amazon employees at a Staten Island warehouse began voting on the same day the final ballot was cast at a company warehouse nearly 1,000 miles away in Bessemer, Alabama. The Bessemer vote is the second union election held at the facility, after Amazon was found to have illegally interfered in the first election last year. The Alabama votes will be counted next week—if successful, it’d be the first Amazon facility in the country to unionize.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

More NYC Starbucks employees file for union representation

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — Union representation is one of the hot topics at Starbucks locations around New York City and the country. A Starbucks shop in Queens at Astoria Boulevard and 31st Street is the most recent to file paperwork and send a letter to the corporate office. Seven locations in New York City and Long […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

Yes or No? Amazon union vote gets underway in New York

Under hazy skies and in the calm of morning, workers waited patiently in line outside the JFK8 warehouse Friday for a say on whether to establish Amazon's first US labor union. If workers are waiting for an established group to come along, "they are going to wait a long time," he added.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Opelika-Auburn News

Amazon gears up for dual union election results

Amazon is gearing up for its toughest labor fight yet, with two separate union elections coming to a head as soon as next week that could provide further momentum to the recent wave of organizing efforts across the country. Warehouse workers in Staten Island, New York, and Bessemer, Alabama, will determine whether or not they want to form a union. If a majority votes "yes" at either location, it would mark the first successful U.S. organizing effort in Amazon history. Rejection would notch another victory for the country's second-largest employer in keeping unions at bay. Amazon's fulfillment center in Bessemer is located about 20 miles southwest of Birmingham in a once-vibrant manufacturing town of 26,000 people that fell on hard times after the area's steel industry began slipping in the late 1900s. Opened in 2020, the Amazon warehouse employs 6,000 workers who organize packages and ship them across the country. Last April, workers at the facility overwhelmingly voted against the union effort, providing a bitter defeat for a labor movement that had already been declining in influence. Federal labor officials later scrapped the results and ordered a re-do, ruling Amazon tainted the election process. "I've talked to a lot of employees who voted 'no' last time that want to vote 'yes' this time. One, because Amazon made a lot of promises that they did not keep," said Dale Wyatt, a union supporter. Ballots for a second election were mailed to employees in early February, and the counting process is expected to start on Monday and could last for several days.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Grassroots labor group takes on Amazon in NYC union fight

An independent group formed by former and current Amazon workers is trying to organize a company warehouse in New York City, a David and Goliath scenario that could lead to the retail giant's first unionized facility in the U.S.Workers at an Amazon fulfillment center in Staten Island will determine whether or not they want to form a union, with the vote count expected to begin as soon as Thursday.A separate organizing effort is currently underway in Alabama, where the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union faces another tough challenge in a re-do election to unionize Amazon workers in the...
LABOR ISSUES

