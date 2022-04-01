Anna Arts Center to host ‘Hot Fiddle’ performance featuring Dennis Stroughmatt

This show will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 starting at 7:00 pm at the Oxford Performing Arts Center. Get The Led Out is a group of professional musicians who are passionate about their love of the music of Led Zeppelin. It’s been their mission to bring the studio recordings of “The Mighty Zep” to life on the big concert stage. This is not an impersonator act but rather a group of musicians who were fans first, striving to do justice to one of the greatest bands in rock history! Lead vocalist Paul Sinclair is drawn to their music due to its power. “I don’t just mean loud, distorted, and aggressive, but how emotionally powerful great rock music can be… this kind of music can move me beyond words.” You too will be moved by – and move to – this great show!

OXFORD, AL ・ 15 DAYS AGO