Anna, IL

Anna Arts Center to host ‘Hot Fiddle’ performance featuring Dennis Stroughmatt

 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Shawnee Hills Arts Council’s Anna Arts Center is planning to host Dennis Stroughmatt for a performance of that “Hot Fiddle” on Tuesday, April 5. The performance is set for 7 p.m. at the arts center, which is located at 117 W. Davie St. in Anna. Tickets are $10 and will...

