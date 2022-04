In the long history of the cliche “winning the press conference,” never has a new head coach enjoyed a blowout quite like this. Then again, to even call what happened in South Orange on Thursday afternoon a press conference is silly, and it sure as hell wasn’t an introduction. The event that announced to the world that Shaheen Holloway was officially back at Seton Hall was part celebration, part pep rally, and part an episode of This Is Your Life.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO