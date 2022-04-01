ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haitians rally in Miami against deportation of migrants

By 7 News WSVN
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (WSVN) - A group of Haitians rallied in Miami in hopes of gaining the attention of the president. The...

KSN.com

Russian migrants agree to leave camp on the border in Tijuana

TIJUANA (Border Report) — A week after Russian migrants started gathering on the Mexican side of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, hoping to gain access into the U.S., the city of Tijuana worried they were getting in the way of thousands of people who walk across the border daily.
International Business Times

Boat Packed With Hundreds Of Haitian Migrants Runs Aground In Florida

U.S. authorities are investigating what appeared to be one of the largest human smuggling attempts off U.S. shores in years, after a boat packed with 356 Haitian migrants ran aground in the Florida Keys on Sunday. Among the passengers, 158 jumped from the boat and attempted to swim toward the...
The Independent

US orders Americans not to travel to Mexico district after violent reaction to arrest of suspected cartel boss

The US State Department has issued a travel advisory for the state of Tamaulipas in Mexico following an outbreak of violence near the US consulate in Nuevo Laredo. The consulate was forced to close for a short time on Monday after a gunfight broke out over the arrest of alleged Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel leader Juan Gerardo Trevino. Mr Trevino, also known as "El Huevo”, is facing extradition to the US, according to Reuters. He is charged with drug trafficking, money laundering, and state-level charges for murder, terrorism, extortion and criminal association. According to Ricardo Meija, Mexico's assistant...
Daily Mail

U.S. pushes Jamaica to extradite Haiti politician suspected in plotting the assassination of President Jovenel Moise

The United States requested the extradition from Jamaica of a former politician allegedly connected to the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. Former Haitian Senator John Joel Joseph, whom the Haitian government considers a key suspect in the July 7, 2021 murder of Moïse, was arrested in Jamaica on January 20 after having fled Haiti.
InsideClimate News

In Florida, DeSantis May End the Battle Over Rooftop Solar With a Pen Stroke

In 2010, just as the solar industry in the United States was taking off, Justin Vandenbroeck joined a small business as a solar panel installer, an entry level position. “You don’t need to have a college degree to install solar panels, work in the trades or become an electrician,” said Vandenbroeck, who was 21 at the time and an engineering student at Florida State University in Tallahassee. “That’s how I got started and I worked my way up from $10 an hour to owning my company.”
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Miami

I write a lot about business, entrepreneurs, and wealth. And when I research these articles, they usually focus on people well into their sixties, seventies, and beyond. People that worked for decades to build their fortune.
Ash Jurberg

Who are the 3 richest people in Miami?

This month I have been running a series of popular articles looking at the three richest people in major cities across the United States. Today we look at the three wealthiest people in Miami. Not only how they have made their fortunes but also how they have used their wealth to help others.
Daily Mail

Moment Mexican authorities discover 101 US-bound migrants hidden in baggage compartment of broken-down bus

This is the moment immigration agents in Mexico discovered 101 United States-bound migrants hiding in the luggage compartment of a broken-down bus. National Institute of Migration officials said the officers noticed the coach after it encountered mechanical problems on a road in Oaxaca City, the capital of the southern state of Oaxaca, on Wednesday.
WTVR-TV

Mexico deports suspected cartel leader "El Huevo" to U.S.

NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico — A suspected drug lord, known as “El Huevo” or “The Egg”, has been deported to the U.S. Juan Gerardo Treviño is a U.S. citizen and was captured by Mexican authorities on Monday in the state of Tamaulipas, which borders the southernmost tip of Texas.
