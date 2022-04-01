ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Road resurfacing project begins in Somerset County

By Alexis Loya
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — PennDOT announced today that contractors will begin resurfacing work on Route 40 (National Pike) in Addison Township Monday.

Starting April 4, A. Liberoni, Inc., of Plum Borough, will set up the site for milling paving work. Traffic will be controlled under daylight flagging operations, PennDOT said. Short delays may be possible, and always use caution and watch for construction personnel and vehicles.

The project, which cost $5.6 million, covers 6.2 miles of National Pike. It will also include drainage improvements, guide rail upgrades and new signs.

Weather dependant, the project is expected to be completed by mid-October.

To see the latest road conditions, visit 511PA .

