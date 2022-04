There has been much discussion regarding reimbursement for telehealth. Classically, insurers have worried that telehealth coverage would lead to overuse. However, despite the extraordinary utility and use of telehealth during the pandemic, we have not seen providers increase the number of total visits they perform over prior patterns. Instead, telehealth appears to have been used as an essential substitute for in-person visits, and overuse appears to have been a false concern.

