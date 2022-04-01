ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snowmass Village, CO

National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic return

By Cristian Sida
nbc11news.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic returned this year after its two-year absence due to COVID-19. This year the games...

www.nbc11news.com

WBRE

Disabled PA Veteran cycles for fallen friends

(WHTM) — Thirty-four years of service, but there are two defining moments that changed veteran Kevin Bittenbender’s outlook on life and what he is forming his legacy based on. It starts with a conversation with his Major Hank Offeciar. “My deployment started in 2006 in October and it ran through to 2008 to June. It […]
SCRANTON, PA
Vail Daily

Fracture Friday: Olympian Nina O’Brien recovering in Edwards, planning for redemption

Editor’s Note: Six weeks after Team USA alpine skier Nina O’Brien broke her left tibia and fibula in a high-speed crash during the women’s giant slalom event in Beijing, she returned to the Vail Valley to pursue her recovery with NexGen Hyperbaric at All Points North Lodge in the Cordillera in Edwards. The Vail Daily recently visited O’Brien to hear about her path to recovery and redemption. All words were spoken by O’Brien in an interview and then transcribed for this story.
EDWARDS, CO
KIMA TV

Kid snowboarder from Yakima headed off to national championship

A 12-year-old Yakima snowboarder is on his way to a national championship in Colorado. Jenson Van Der Kolk will be competing in the “slopestyle” event on April 6th against 68 kids in his age group. Although Jenson’s family was thrilled when they first heard he qualified for the...
YAKIMA, WA
KHON2

Special Olympics Hawaii Athletes screened for games

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Recently Kaiser Permanente hosted their 12th Annual MedFest for Special Olympics Hawaii athletes. More than 40 athletes across Oahu received free screenings for vision, height, weight, blood pressure and cardiovascular health. Medfest is an annual event that provides physical screenings to all athletes competing in Special...
HAWAII STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Businesses, clinics close during local winter weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Due to winter weather conditions and hazardous roads, multiple businesses and schools across the High Plains closed Tuesday morning or otherwise delayed their schedules. School closures and delays can be viewed here. Other businesses that were closed Tuesday in the Amarillo area included: AUA Surgical Center Women’s Healthcare Associates P.E.T.S. Clinic […]
AMARILLO, TX
Aspen Times

Last call for Leever: Vail ski racer announces retirement from sport

VAIL — After a five-year NCAA career, 15 World Cup starts — including a dramatic 24th-place slalom finish in the globe’s premier slalom event in Schladming, Austria — and a national team nomination and 2021 world championship start, Vail’s Alex Leever is finally putting the storage wax on his skis for good.
VAIL, CO
Sierra Sun

Local Olympian steps away: Hannah Halvorsen announces decision to move on from professional ski racing

One of the greatest Nordic skiers to come out of the Truckee-Tahoe area announced she’s stepping away from the sport. Hannah Halvorsen, 24, on Thursday announced she’s transitioning away from professional ski racing following a career that included numerous World Cup starts since her debut in 2019. Later that year she suffered a career-threatening injuries when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. The accident left her with a fractured tibia, a torn and detached MCL and PCL, and bleeding and bruising in her brain. And yet, the Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy alumna fought back to earn a place on the U.S. Ski Team and in December posted a career-best seventh place finish at a World Cup sprint event in Dresden, Germany. Halvorsen would later be named to her first Olympic team. She competed in sprint during the Beijing games and finished in 43rd place.
Natchez Democrat

Local coaches, athletes headed to national Special Olympics games

NATCHEZ — Special Olympics Area 7 has two athletes and coaches from Natchez qualify for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida, from June 5 to June 12. Charles Cothern is the bowling coach, Patrice Cothern is a unified bowling coach, Nathan Gaude will compete in swimming and Michael Champ will compete in bowling.
NATCHEZ, MS
Syracuse.com

NY Ski Report for April 1, 2022

Belleayre Mt.3/31/2022MG - LG6 - 2846 - 03 - 09:00AM / 4:00PM. Bristol Mountain3/31/202200MG - SC16 - 3625 - 01 - 09:00AM / 4:00PM. Events: Terrain Park Open 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. ~ http://www.bristolmountain.com. Events:Closed For The Season ~ http://www.buffaloskicenter.com. Events:Closed For The Season ~ http://www.camillusskihill.com. Events:Closed For The...
SPORTS
Cleveland.com

Medina’s Memorial Pool should offer swim lessons

Medina city residents, our Memorial Pool was rebuilt five years ago with more than $750,000 of taxpayer money, yet no lessons or organized swim program exists. Despite raising over $20,000 in a week to keep the pool open during COVID, and additional generous donations and support, Memorial Pool is struggling and turning away offers of help.
MEDINA, OH

