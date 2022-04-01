ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trucking company indicted for illegally dumping hazards in Chenango County

By John Frasier
CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York Attorney General Letitia James and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced Thursday the indictment of Cross Tie Disposal, Inc. (Cross Tie) and its Vice President, Harold Young.

According to the DEC, Cross Tie is accused of illegally dumping environmentally dangerous and hazardous material in Chenango County instead of transporting the waste to a DEC regulated site in Erie County. The DEC adds that Young allegedly created fake scale tickets, or receipts, to hide the fact they illegally disposed of the materials. Cross Tie and Young then used the fake tickets to collect over $50,000 in payments from their contractor, Frontier Railroad Services, LLC.

Cross Tie and Young are charged with one count of grand larceny in the second degree, 30 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, and 11 counts of endangering public health, safety, or the environment in the third degree.

The DEC says that if Young is convicted, he can face 5 to 15 years in state prison and over $1 million in fines.

According to the DEC, the illegally dumped and environmentally hazardous materials were wooden beams that hold railroad tracks in place to ensure proper spacing. These beams, called cross ties, contain a variety of hazardous wood preservatives.

Lab testing from an investigation in March 2020 revealed that the illegally dumped wooden beams were contaminated with more than 100 gallons of 11 different hazardous substances. According the DEC, a substance is hazardous if it “may cause physical injury or illness in humans, a potential threat to the environment, or a demonstrated threat to biological life cycles when improperly treated, stored, transported, disposed of, or otherwise managed.”

Harold Young and his company allegedly disregarded public health and the law in their pursuit of profit. This type of conduct will never be permitted in our state, and anyone who attempts to put our neighborhoods in harm’s way will be held accountable. My office will continue to use every tool at its disposal to derail fraud and stop these bad actors dead in their tracks.

Attorney General Letitia James.

Young and Cross Tie were contracted by Frontier Railroad Services, LLC., to help repair and improve railroad tracks in Chenango County. Frontier Railroad Services, LLC. was selected by the County of Chenango Industrial Development Agency to facilitate the Chenango County Rail Revitalization project.

