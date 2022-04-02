ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Sundance Square's Inaugural ‘Fort Worth Art Fair' Set to Take Place

By Jacob Reyes
 2 days ago
Fort Worth’s Sundance Square is set to host the inaugural Fort Worth Art Fair April 7-10, featuring art galleries and music for all, officials announced Thursday. The four-day event will host...

Comments / 3

