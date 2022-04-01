Outdoor dining begins in most Boston neighborhoods

BOSTON (CBS) — North End restaurant owners are outraged by some expensive new changes coming to outdoor dining in their neighborhood this year. The biggest will be a $7,500 fee they’ll have to pay in order to opt-in for outdoor dining. This comes on top of parking fees they already have to pay. The permit fee is set to go toward North End-specific needs like cleaning streets and sidewalks. Modern Pastry owner John Picariello said he will be thinking twice before signing up this year. “I’ve participated the last two years, we had beautiful stands, we did what the city wanted from us, this...

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO