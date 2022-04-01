2 charged in connection with fatal overdose

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people are facing a slew of charges in connection with a fatal overdose in Pawtucket earlier this year, according to police.

Investigators believe Walik Morrison, 32, supplied the drugs that caused the fatal overdose, which occurred at a Corrente Avenue home back in January.

Police said while searching Morrison’s apartment, officers found a variety of drugs, including 2.7 pounds of marijuana, 8 grams of cocaine, 12 grams of fentanyl and 726 counterfeit pills that tested positive for fentanyl.

Morrison and his roommate Christine Ait Assi, 36, were both taken into custody following the search.

A grand jury handed up an indictment for both suspects Friday.

Both suspects are charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and a number of other drugs.

Morrison is also charged with controlled substance delivery resulting in death.

In 2018, “Kristen’s Law” was enacted in an effort to hold drug dealers accountable for overdose deaths. The law was named after Kristen Coutu, a Cranston woman who died of a fentanyl overdose.

Both suspects are due in court on April 6.

